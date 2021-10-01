BOISE — This was a game Seth Knothe had circled on his calendar for a while.
The Bishop Kelly senior grew up in Middleton and played with the Vikings until his family moved to Meridian before his ninth-grade year.
In his last game against his former teammates, Knothe had a night to remember. The running back rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights beat Middleton on Friday in an offensive shootout, 51-42.
“I’m a Middleton boy, I grew up there, so there’s nothing better than playing them on our home turf on homecoming,” said Knothe. “I was just so turned up with how our line was doing. Our line was pushing back, everyone was going hard, so I said ‘feed me.’”
Bishop Kelly (4-2, 3-1 4A Southern Idaho Conference) kept feeding Knothe, as he got 43 carries and the Knights scored above 40 points for the third week in a row after being shutout in 21-0 a loss to Emmett on Sept. 10.
“It was devastating,” Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan said about the loss to the Huskies. “But I knew that we could come back. I knew we had a great group of kids and I knew they’d come back and work hard, and they have. They just got to continue to get better and maybe we’ll get another shot at Emmett, if we can get to the playoffs.”
The win not only boosts Bishop Kelly’s playoff hopes, but keeps the possibility of a conference title alive. While the Knights will still need some help if they are to win the SIC, a loss would have put them two games behind the Vikings (4-2, 3-1) and Huskies, with losses to both.
Instead, Bishop Kelly survived a game that saw the two teams combine for 13 touchdowns in perhaps the final game for a while between the two teams.
Middleton will be moving up to the 5A classification next year.
“The Bishop Kelly-Middleton game is a big game, it’s a big rivalry,” said Brennan. “Obviously this may be the last time we play for a while, which is unfortunate because it’s a great opportunity to play a really good football game. Our kids knew that and they did a great job.”
It was certainly an appropriate way to close out the rivalry, for now.
Bishop Kelly opened the game with a scoring drive, with quarterback Hadley Smith connecting with tight end Rowan Hynes for an 8-yard touchdown, as the Knights reached the end zone on each of their first four drives of the game.
Knothe had two of his touchdowns during the stretch and after Bishop Kelly’s defense forced Middleton for the first time in the game, Smith connected with James Bell for a 26-yard touchdown reception. Giving the Knights a 27-14 lead.
“We knew we were going to have to (score), especially when we couldn’t stop them,” Brennan said. “We knew we were going to have move the ball, and use the clock as much as we could, too, because we needed to keep the ball out of their hands.”
After Middleton got its first defensive stop of the game, with Cooper Davis picking off a pass that bounced off a Knights, receiver, the Vikings drove down the field and Viking quarterback Ky McClure picked up his third touchdown pass of the game with a 7-yard fade with 1:01 left on the clock.
That was enough time for Bishop Kelly to get down the field and get a 24-yard field goal from Martin Connington right before the half to extend the Knights’ lead to 30-21 going into the break.
The offensive onslaught from both teams continued into the second half as each of the first four drives went for touchdowns.
Middleton opened up with a drive that ended with a 41-yard reception by Tyson Amlintmeier on a screen pass from McClure for a touchdown. Knothe responded with his third touchdown run of the game, this time for 31 yards. McClure answered with a two-yard keeper. Again, Bishop Kelly rolled down the field and Knothe got his fourth score of the game on a 3-yard run.
After both teams traded defensive stops, Bishop Kelly getting an interception and Bishop Kelly forcing a 49-yard field goal attempt by Connington, Middleton cut the lead down to two, with McClure scoring a 2-yard keeper to make it 44-42 Knights.
Knothe just kept doing what he had been doing all game, scoring on a 20-yard run for his fifth score of the game to make it 51-42.
“I was just picking up yards, and following my blocks,” said Knothe. “There were big holes tonight, and I took advantage of them.”
The Knights got a turnover on downs with a McClure fourth down pass falling incomplete with 5:04 left on the clock, and the Knights used Knothe to run the clock down to 1:07 before a fourth down pass resulted in a pass interference penalty, allowing the Knights to kneel out the rest of the clock.