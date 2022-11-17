Tim Brennan said he knew the Bishop Kelly football team had the opportunity to do something special at the beginning of the year.
But even the Knights’ coach admits that if you had told him back in August things would turn out this well, he might have said you were crazy.
Bishop Kelly (12-0) is exactly where it expected to be, facing two-time defending state champion Skyline at 8:30 p.m. today at Holt Arena in Pocatello for the 4A State Championship. The Knights will be looking to win their first state title since 2015. What has been a bit of a surprise to Brennan is the dominate fashion in which the Knights have made it this far.
Bishop Kelly has won all 12 of its games this season by at least three touchdowns and enters the title game with an average margin of victory of 34.9 points.
“I think one thing that’s happened is they care about each other and they love playing together as a team,” said Brennan. “There are a lot of good football players and very good kids on the team that can contribute. They kind of help each other, they pick each other up."
About the only adversity Bishop Kelly has faced this season has been dealing with injuries. But the depth of the Knights has helped them avoid any trouble in that regard.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
One example Brennan points to was early season injuries to Jack Dennis and Ryder Bordner, their two inside linebackers. But the coach raved about how Andrew McCurry and Crew Nelson both stepped it up, along with other pieces along the defense to help keep the Knights moving along. When right tackle Jackson Slaven went down with a knee injury early in the year, Jack Marshall and Joe Stroschein both moved over from the defensive line to give the Knights depth on the offense. Behind that line, running back Peter Minnaert has been able to run for 1,311 yards this season.
“We had a couple injuries, a couple of guys had to sit out a game or two,” Brennan said. “And the other guys just stepped right in and did a great job contributing.”
Brennan admits it does feel a little different to not have any real on-field adversity faced this year. The Knights have had undefeated teams in the past, but each team has had to pull out at least one close game. Every week the coach tells his team that that week could be the week the Knights have to come from behind, or make a stop at the goal line.
So, despite not having been put in those situations yet this year, Brennan said he is confident that Bishop Kelly will be ready should one arise in the game against Skyline.
“We’ve studied Skyline all week and the kids have been watching film,” Brennan said. “They understand that Skyline is very, very talented and they understand Skyline has won the last two state championships. When we were in the state championship in 2016, they beat us by one point with a two-point conversion at the end of the game. ... Our kids understand that this is as big of a game that they’re going to be in. They’re loving the opportunity to have another week to play together, because after this week, we will never be on the football field together as a team again.”