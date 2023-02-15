Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig passes out the Battle of the Mountains trophy following a 16-6 victory over Mountain View on Aug. 24, 2018 in Meridian. Culig has accepted a new position as football coach at Bishop Kelly.
When Chris Culig came to the Rocky Mountain football team in 2013, the Grizzlies were still a five-year-old program, trying to establish their identity as a 5A football powerhouse. Over the next decade, he helped build Rocky Mountain into the behemoth it is today.
Now he takes over a program that already has a bit more of an established tradition built in.
Culig was named the head coach of Bishop Kelly on Wednesday, taking one of the more established programs in the 4A ranks, one that has won seven state titles.
“Some of those traditions at Rocky are ones that we started,” said Culig. “This is different, I’m learning what are some of the things that make BK so strong, culturally and traditionally and some of those things that are awesome that BK does.”
Culig spent four years as the defensive coordinator at Rocky Mountain before being promoted to the head coach of the Grizzlies in 2017. Over the next six years, he led the Grizzlies to a 57-9 record and three outright 5A Southern Idaho Conference Championships. He has also been at Rocky Mountain for all three of its state championship seasons — 2015 as an assistant, and 2018 and ‘20 as a head coach.
“It’s the relationship with the players and the parents that helped build that into such a great program,” Culig said about his time at Rocky. “There are so many people that worked hard, not just me. Winning a few state titles those years was fun, especially during the COVID year (2020), with the amount of effort that took and the stress on everyone involved. I’m proud of that season, for sure.”
Culig says that there were no issues for him at Rocky Mountain that prompted this move. He stressed that it’s not even a football move that he’s making. It was more about the opportunities he would have coaching at a private school.
He said there wasn’t any other program he would have considered leaving Rocky Mountain for.
“It’s about the unique things that Bishop Kelly can offer a student athlete that’s hard to do at a public school,” he said. “From academics and obviously growth and faith and spirituality are something you can’t do in a public school. And they’ve got great football and great athletics. Some people may perceive it as a step back because it’s 5A to 4A, but it wasn’t even a football conversation for me. It was about the people, how I could grow and how I could help people grow.”
He said he had no prior connection to Bishop Kelly outside of knowing friends who had children that attended the school. But as a football coach, he knew that many of the top high school programs around the country are Catholic schools.
Being a football coach in the Treasure Valley meant he was aware of the success surrounding Bishop Kelly, particularly under former coach Tim Brennan.
So, when Brennan announced his retirement in December, following 41 years of coaching, 27 at Bishop Kelly, Culig mentioned to a friend that it was an intriguing job opening. Not long after, he received a phone call gauging his interest in the job.
After going back and forth on whether to pursue it or not, he decided on going for it. He was offered and accepted the job on Tuesday night.
"Coach Culig has demonstrated the qualities and attributes we are looking for in a head coach and will bring a very high level of football knowledge and experience to the program,” Bishop Kelly President Mike Caldwell said in a release.
Culig will meet with players at Bishop Kelly for the first time on Thursday.