Rocky Mountain vs Mountain View Football

Rocky Mountain coach Chris Culig passes out the Battle of the Mountains trophy following a 16-6 victory over Mountain View on Aug. 24, 2018 in Meridian. Culig has accepted a new position as football coach at Bishop Kelly.

 Chris Bronson/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


When Chris Culig came to the Rocky Mountain football team in 2013, the Grizzlies were still a five-year-old program, trying to establish their identity as a 5A football powerhouse. Over the next decade, he helped build Rocky Mountain into the behemoth it is today.

Now he takes over a program that already has a bit more of an established tradition built in.

Recommended for you

Load comments