BOISE — The brand new field atNick Ysura Stadium played host for an explosive matchup between the Capital Eagles and the Bishop Kelly Knights.
The Knights were able to break in their new field with a powerful 49-14 victory Friday.
Bishop Kelly came out hungry on defense, forcing a quick three and out followed by a punt. The Knights wasted no time lighting up the scoreboard as senior running back Peter Minnaert popped off for a big touchdown run to get the wheels churning on offense.
Capital bounced right back on the following kickoff with a touchdown return by senior widereceiver, Victor Byaundaombe, that put the Eagles up 7-6 early in the first quarter. Minnaert thought he should return the favor on the following kickoff by providing his own special teams touchdown putting the Knights back on top 14-7.
“First and foremost, I want to give all the glory to God. He’s at the center of everything we do here at BK,” said Minnaert regarding Bishop Kelly’s approach on the field and his stellar performance as he only needed two carries to rack up 124 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns, along with his kickoff return for a touchdown.
The Knights’ defense blitzed the Eagles with hard-hitting pursuit at the line of scrimmage. The Eagles’ two touchdowns both came in the first half due to impressive kickoff returns for touchdowns both provided by Byaundaombe. As Capital fell behind midway through the first half they would look to air it out on offense, but the Knights had an answer with their senior defensive back, Noah Neinhouse.
Neinhouse landed himself two interceptions in the first half. “I wasn’t expecting it. But we’ve been reviewing plays. We’ve been watching the film all week and I mean it pays off,” he said.
The man calling the shots for Bishop Kelly would be none other than first year head coach, Chris Culig.
“We’ve been working so hard. I mean, I’ve told the kids I typically don’t do as much football as we’ve done this summer,” Culig said. “They worked really hard. You just don’t know where you’re going to be until you play.”
Bishop Kelly took the field by storm with an explosive offense that was led by sophomore quarterback, Ben Avella, and senior widereceiver, Cooper Cammann, as the pair would link up for three touchdowns.
The Knights have another opportunity to knock off a class 5A SIC opponent next week as they travel on the road to play Centennial.
Capital showed some life in the first half but are still looking to find rhythm on offense. They will have a chance to capture their first win next week as they play Lewiston at home.
