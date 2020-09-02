The Bishop Kelly football team canceled its game Friday night against Homedale with Ada County still in the red classification by Central District Health.
Bishop Kelly coach Tim Brennan confirmed the cancellation of the game at Homedale with The Idaho Press on Wednesday, saying the Knights are following the guidelines set forth by the CDH. On Monday Ada County school districts all remained in the red, which indicates a high probability of community transmission of COVID-19.
Bishop Kelly athletic director Tom Shanahan said that the school is hoping that by not playing this week, it will allow for Bishop Kelly to continue in-person learning. Both Brennan and Shanahan said that nobody with the team has tested positive for the virus.
Bishop Kelly and the Boise School District have both continued to delay their football seasons as other schools in Ada County begin theirs. On Tuesday, the West Ada School District approved a return to play plan that included playing games this Friday without fans in attendance. Kuna opened its season last week against Lewiston under a similar scenario.
For Bishop Kelly, Friday's game marks the second it has had canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Knights were originally supposed to travel to Reno last week for a game against Bishop Manogue, but that got canceled in early August when Nevada postponed its fall high school sports season until the spring. Bishop Kelly is now scheduled to open its season in 4A Southern Idaho Conference play with a home game against Emmett on Sept. 11. Central District Health will come out with its latest recommendation on Tuesday, postponed a day due to the Labor Day holiday.
Shanahan said the status of the Emmett game will be decided on Tuesday, with Bishop Kelly exhausting every possibility of getting that game in.
Homedale opened its season with a 28-21 game against Emmett on Aug. 27. On Wednesday, Homedale athletic director Casey Grove tweeted that the Trojans had picked up a football game at Middleton for Sept. 11.