BOISE — Don’t look now but the path to the 4A state title game for the Bishop Kelly Knights suddenly looks a lot smoother.
On a Friday night that saw upsets throughout the 4A bracket, the Knights made a statement with a dominant 49-21 victory over the Twin Falls Bruins at Bishop Kelly High School.
The Bishop Kelly offense stayed hot, as the Knights scored at least 35 points for the seventh consecutive game.
“I think we’re able to do a lot of things offensively,” said Knights’ coach Tim Brennan. “People know we’re going to run the ball, but they can’t put eight guys in the box because then we’re going to throw it. We’re very balanced offensively.”
The balanced attack was on display early and often. On the first drive of the game, after a personal foul forced the Knights into a third-and-15 at Twin Falls’ 28-yard line, junior quarterback Hadley Smith found Jack Heffner in the corner of the end zone. Bishop Kelly led 7-0.
The Knights forced a three-and-out on Twin Falls’ first possession. On Bishop Kelly’s second drive, Seth Knothe punched in a two-yard touchdown carry to cap a 72-yard drive that gave the Knights an early 14-point lead.
The two teams traded punts, then the Bruins came to life. Teagan Severe returned a Bishop Kelly punt 75 yards for a touchdown to get Twin Falls on the board late in the first quarter.
Bishop Kelly responded with another long touchdown drive early in the second quarter. Seth Knothe repeatedly gashed the Bruins defense and completed the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Then the two teams traded two-play touchdown drives. First it was Twin Falls. Wyatt Solosabal made a 60-yard reception and Jace Mahlke followed with a 20-yard touchdown carry. Bishop Kelly was not to be outdone. Jason Buss caught a 48-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the ensuing drive. The Knights led 28-14 and carried that lead into halftime.
The second half belonged to Bishop Kelly. Knothe scored his third touchdown early in the third quarter. The dagger came on the next Twin Falls possession, when Jack Marshall pounced on a Bruins’ fumble at the Bruins’ 29. The Knights capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown carry by — you guessed it — Knothe, his fourth of the game.
“We kept pounding and playing our brand of football and we started to prevail,” said Knothe.
For Knothe, it was another game of more than 200 yards on the groud. As the Knights keep winning, the chances of Knothe finishing the year with two thousand rushing yards increases.
“I don’t really think about it,” said Knothe. “I just think about the team win to be honest. I’m just glad to be moving on to the next round. I feel so motivated to keep going. We are so excited to keep going and go to round two.”
The Knights will play the winner of Pocatello and Bonneville next week.
“We can look at the brackets all you want,” said Brennan. “Our goal is to win the last game of the year.”