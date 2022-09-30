CALDWELL — For much of Friday night, the high-powered Melba Mustangs were held in check by the hard-nosed Cole Valley Christian Chargers.
But explosive plays have a way of swinging games, and a few well-timed, big-yardage plays helped carry the Mustangs to victory.
Senior tailback Gabe Shaffer ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and Melba got a huge 66-yard touchdown on a reverse pass from Kaden Dayley to McKoy Richardson just before halftime as the Mustangs pulled away for a 44-24 victory at Simplot Stadium.
Junior quarterback Cache Beus shook off a slow first half (2-for-8, 7 yards) to throw for 197 yards and two second-half scores for Melba (5-1, 1-0 WIC). Senior quarterback Dalton Kranz put forth a gutsy effort for Cole Valley (3-3, 1-1), rushing for 133 yards and three TDs while adding 94 passing yards.
“Cole Valley is a tough, class act program, and they came to play,” Melba coach Juan Colunga said. “But we have some incredible athletes, and once we hit a couple big plays and found a little momentum, it felt like things finally opened up for us.”
Cole Valley got a stop to open the game before driving for a 30-yard field goal from Nathan Shinoda for a 3-0 lead. The Chargers then forced consecutive three-and-outs before a 1-yard run by Carlos Colunga finally put the Mustangs on the board in the second quarter.
After Kranz answered with a 15-yard scoring run, Melba responded with a 1-yard plunge from Shaffer to reclaim the lead, 16-10. It seemed like that would be the halftime score, but Richardson got behind the Chargers’ defense and Dayley fired a perfect strike after taking an end-around handoff — a stunning TD that put Melba up 24-10 with just 6 seconds remaining.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
“We had a good game plan, but that’s a dynamic offense, and when you give them an opportunity, they take advantage,” Cole Valley coach Mark Moreno said. “Giving up that big touchdown right before halftime — you can’t do that against a team like Melba. It gave them all the momentum.”
Cole Valley bounced back to start the second half, with Caleb Brown returning the opening kickoff to the 1-yard line and Kranz punching it in to make it 24-17. But big plays helped Melba recapture the momentum and restore a comfortable lead. Shaffer scored his second TD on a 3-yard run and Beus found Dayley for a 58-yard catch-and-run followed by a 4-yard scoring strike to make it 38-17 through three quarters.
“We got punched in the face in the first half, but we had the killer attitude in the second half,” Shaffer said. “We took out the sledgehammer, broke though the concrete and just kept going.”
Kranz punched in his third TD of the game to give Cole Valley hope with 9 minutes remaining. The Chargers nearly got the ball back when a would-be fumble by Noah West-Baranco was nullified by an inadvertent whistle. But West-Baranco — who led all players with seven catches for 139 yards — atoned for the near-miscue by catching the clinching TD on a 39-yard bomb from Beus later in the drive.
“We got some confidence going and found some rhythm,” Juan Colunga said. “We went no-huddle the entire second half, and that rhythm allowed us to really get our offense going.”
Melba had 478 yards of offense — more than half of which came on six big plays that covered at least 26 yards. Cole Valley finished with 282 yards.