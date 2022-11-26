Subscribe
Note: The Idaho Press does not choose the All-conference teams. They are chosen by the league’s coaches.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Woodland, Notus
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Carter Woodland, sr., Notus
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eli Hill, sr., Notus
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Benny Guevara, so., Notus; QB: Ronaldo Gomez, so., Rimrock; RB: Brody Backus, sr., Idaho City; RB: Eli Hill, sr., Notus; RB: Noe Anguiano, jr., Wilder; TE: Jaden Anderson, sr., Greenleaf; TE: Tyler Stephens, sr., Notus; WR: Aden Aquiso, sr., Rimrock; WR: Grayson Benitez, jr., Notus WR: Raul luna, sr., Wilder; OL: Easton St. Germain, jr., Notus; OL: Aaron Jimenez, sr., Notus; OL: Dax Olvera, jr., Idaho City; OL: Hunter Campbell, sr., Notus; OL: TJ Gonzalez, jr., Rimrock; UTL: Cristian Cuellar, sr., Wilder; UTL: Brock Ostra, sr., Greenleaf; UTL: Braedon Cornwall, sr., Greenleaf; P: Brody Backus, sr., Idaho City
Defense
LB: Aden Aquiso, sr., Rimrock; LB: Noe Anguiano, jr., Wilder; LB: Carter Woodland, sr., Notus; DB: Tristan Aspiazu, jr., Notus; DB: Grayson Benitez, jr., Notus; DB: Cristian Cuellar, sr., Wilder; DB: Ronaldo Gomez, so., Rimrock; DE: Brody Backus, sr., Idaho City, Sr.; DE: Tyler Stephens, sr., Notus; DE: Jaden Anderson, sr., Greenleaf; DE: Raul Luna, sr., Wilder; DL: Aaron Jimenez, sr., Notus; DL: Dax Olvera, jr., Idaho City; DL: Connor Stafford, sr., Notus; UTL: Bryan Jove, jr., Wilder; UTL: Ian Roeber, sr., Idaho City; UTL: Trevor Carothers, so., Rimrock; K: Ronaldo Gomez, so., Rimock
HONORABLE MENTION
C: Connor Smallwood, fr., Greenleaf; S/KR: Kylan Klemp, jr., Greenleaf; OL: Liam Barber, sr., Idaho City; LB: Rauri Mulrey, jr., Idaho City; TE: Eli Aquiso, sr., Rimrock; DB: Julio Alamilla, sr., Rimrock; RB: Gunner Campbell, so., Notus; LB: Ian Hill, so., Notus; QB/S: Julian Neri, so., Wilder; RB/CB: Isaac Rodriguez, jr., Notus
