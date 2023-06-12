...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Canyon,
northwestern Owyhee and east central Malheur Counties through 615 PM
MDT...
At 538 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Adrian, or near Parma, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Homedale and Wilder around 550 PM MDT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Rigby defenders stop a Meridian offensive play during the 5A state football championship game on Nov. 18, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Albertsons Stadium will host three high school games as part of the "Boise in Boise" on Sept. 1.
Albertsons Stadium will host three early-season high school football games this fall as part of the “Battle in Boise” series, the first of what Burley coach Cameron Andersen hopes will become an annual event.
Andersen, the brainchild behind the event, announced the three games on social media Monday, including his Burley Bobcats against Vallivue as the marquee game. All three games will take place on Sept. 1 and all six teams playing were state playoff teams from a season ago.
“I’ve been involved with Idaho football for 25 years, and I’ve never played or coached a game in that stadium,” Andersen told KITK’s Idaho Sports Talk on Monday afternoon. “And I would say 99 percent of people who have lived in the state for the same time can say the same.
"Ever since Dona Larsen Park got built, it’s a scenario where all these kids dream of being on the blue. We have three great stadiums we can play games in in this state on the college level, but everyone knows Idaho for The Blue.”
The first game features a pair of defending state champions at the eight-man level as Oakley, last season’s 1A Division I state champion, faces Kendrick, the 1A Division II state title.
The second game features 4A Emmett and 3A Fruitland squaring off, two teams that made the playoffs in their classification last year.
The final game will give fans in Boise the chance to see wide receiver Gatlin Bair, rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, whose list of final schools include Boise State.
High school football games on The Blue used to be a regular occurrence, as the Boise School District’s four high schools played their home varsity football games at what was then known as Bronco Stadium. That ended in 2012 when they moved to Dona Larsen Park, also owned by Boise State University.
It has continued to host select state championship games in the Treasure Valley, most recently the 5A state title game between Meridian and Rigby last season.
“(Boise State coach) Andy (Avalos) and (Athletic Director) Jeramiah Dickey have really busted their tails to rebuild relationships in the state of Idaho,” Andersen told KTIK. “Them as an admin team have done eight times the amount of work to build high school relations than the previous ones did before. When I approached Andy about the idea, from minute one he says, ‘I love it, you tell me how I can help, and we’ll do it.'"
The games will be the same weekend as Boise State’s season opener at Washington, making the building available. Burley was already scheduled to play at Vallivue that weekend and Andersen was able to convince the Falcons to move the game. He told KTIK that the series sponsor, Southern Solar Pros, is paying not only for the cost of using the facility, but reimbursing schools for lost gate revenue.
Tickets will go on sale July 10, with only the lower bowl open for seating. But while the event is in its first year, Andersen has big dreams of what it can be in the future. He hopes to get more teams involved, noting that Burley will not return in 2024.
“If we can demonstrate what we want to do, and I really think we will, next year we want to make it a two-day, six-game deal, where every classification is represented and finish it off with the new 6A classification if it goes through,” Andersen told KTIK. “That’s what we want it to become and we, the guys behind the Idaho Football Coaches Association, we’re going to push really hard to make sure our game has grown, and this is a great event to do it.”