Rigby defenders stop a Meridian offensive play during the 5A state football championship game on Nov. 18, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. Albertsons Stadium will host three high school games as part of the "Boise in Boise" on Sept. 1.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Albertsons Stadium will host three early-season high school football games this fall as part of the “Battle in Boise” series, the first of what Burley coach Cameron Andersen hopes will become an annual event.

Andersen, the brainchild behind the event, announced the three games on social media Monday, including his Burley Bobcats against Vallivue as the marquee game. All three games will take place on Sept. 1 and all six teams playing were state playoff teams from a season ago.

