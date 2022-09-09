...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY FOR Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality due to
wildfire smoke.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy.
* WHERE...Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Owyhee, Payette,
Valley, and Washington Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM Monday, September 12,2022.
* IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects; members of sensitive groups may experience more serious
health effects.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's Boise
Regional Office at (208) 373-0550
Nampa running back Daniel Carrillo (13) carries the ball into the end zone during the game on Sept. 9 at Nampa High School.
Wildfires in the area have thrown a wrench in the high school football schedule this weekend.
Several games scheduled for Friday were postponed due to poor Air Quality Index, including all games involving the Boise School District schools and West Ada School District schools.
With the Four Corners Fire, which was burning more than 13,000 acres north of the Treasure Valley as of Friday afternoon, plus several other fires in Idaho and Oregon, both Ada and Canyon Counties were under air quality advisories. With the Air Quality Index above 150, games are unable to be played.
At least one game, Nampa Christian’s scheduled home game against Parma, was moved to Parma, where the Air Quality Index was better.
At least eight games, mostly at the 5A and 4A levels, were postponed until Saturday, although there is no guarantee they will be able to be played this weekend. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality forecasts 'unhealthy' air in the Treasure Valley for both Saturday and Sunday, with average AQI forecasted to be at 165.
The rescheduled game times for Saturday are as follows:
• Salmon at Cole Valley Christian, 1 p.m.
