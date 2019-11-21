KUNA — Sherman Blaser didn’t exactly know what he was looking for.
It turned out to be six miles south of mile marker 44.
The Kuna High School football coach finally found the right fit in a job that few wanted. And a little more than two years later, he has the program on the brink of history.
No. 1 Kuna (12-0) will try for the first undefeated season and the first 4A state championship in school history when it plays No. 2 Blackfoot (11-1) for the 4A state title at 6 p.m. Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“He believed, and he has the team believing that we can do it too,” senior running back Ty Cobb said. “He’s worked extremely hard just to be here himself. He deserves this more than anybody. If it wasn’t for him, we’re not here right now.”
Blaser, 37, thought he found the right fit 314 miles east in Rexburg. He got his first head coaching job at storied Madison High School in 2010. But the glory days of the early 1980s, when the Bobcats won four state titles, were far removed. They hadn’t made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons prior to Blaser’s arrival. And it didn’t help that on his first day of practice, only 18 kids showed up.
While Blaser got 60 kids out by the end of that season, it didn’t translate into wins. After winning his first game against crosstown rival Rigby, Blaser lost the next seven to finish with a 1-7 record. Madison only scored in double digits twice on its way to putting up an average of just 8.25 points per game. The Bobcats also lost by 26 points per game. It was the worst year for the program in at least seven seasons.
Blaser stepped down after just one season.
Madison won the 5A title two years later.
“It was a right-place-wrong-time kind of thing with that situation,” Blaser said. “Going into the interview process, I was like, ‘I’m ready. I know everything’. And then after that season it was like, ‘I don’t know crap.’
“It was a big learning experience. I really enjoyed Madison. I think the school is a great place and the community is great. I just wasn’t ready in some ways to do that. So I took that as an opportunity to really learn and reach back out to some of my mentors like David Young at Skyview.”
Blaser returned home to Eagle, where he was a three-time All-Conference and All-State tight end and helped win the first state championship in school history in 1998. It beat Blackfoot, coincidentally enough.
“That’s kind of crazy when you think about it,” Blaser said. “It’s one of those full-circle type of deals.”
And once Blaser got settled back in, he gave Young a call.
The Hawks was his first job, after capping his playing career at Boise State, where he really discovered a love for coaching. Blaser was forced to redshirt as a senior after breaking his foot in the preseason — the same year the Broncos won the first Fiesta Bowl in 2007.
“Honestly, that was the start of my journey into coaching,” Blaser said. “I looked at it as, my job is to help coach these guys that are younger that are playing now because of my injury. So I wore headsets and heard all of the coaching conversations.
“I knew coaching was something I had planned on doing when I was done playing, but I didn’t know when that was going to come or what that was going to look like. But after that season, it was like this is what I want to do.”
Young didn’t have an opening for him on his varsity staff. So he offered him the head coaching job of his feeder team at South Middle School in 2008. Blaser accepted and quickly worked his way through the ranks onto Young’s staff as the wide receivers coach before departing for what he thought were greener pastures.
Young gave him another chance as the junior varsity team’s offensive coordinator in 2011. Blaser spent the next four years there, including helping Skyview reach the state title game in 2013.
But he still wanted a program of his own. Blaser got one in 2014 — in Melba.
It was a job no one wanted. Melba had one winning season over the last five years.
The Mustangs posted two winning seasons and made the playoffs every year Blaser was there.
“He learned some invaluable lessons with what happened before. So when it came to being a head coach again, he was ready because he used those experiences and applied them to Melba,” Young said. “Sometimes you got to just cut your teeth, and the one thing about coaching is, the best job is the one you have and what you make of it. I think Sherm’s done a good job of that.”
Yet, even with the newfound success, Melba didn’t feel like home. However, that ended up just being around the corner.
It happened after former Boise State teammate Ian Smart left Kuna for Timberline in April of 2017. Blaser was hired as his replacement a month later.
He found out while at a pool party with his in-laws. So Blaser marked the occasion with a cannonball into the pool.
“Every coach sits downs and says there’s this school, this school and this school, that if it ever comes open, I’m going to explore that. And Kuna has always been one of those for me,” Blaser said. “My wife was born and raised here. And when we lived in Nampa and when I was teaching at Skyview or when we were in eastern Idaho, we’d come here. So Kuna was always home for her and it kind of became that way for me too.”
He still had a tall task in front of him, though. Kuna had missed out on state the year before, hadn’t won a conference title since moving up to 4A almost two decades earlier and had just one playoff win since 1998.
“The first thought I had, and it was something I had learned from Madison, was, ‘I gotta be me. I gotta make it mine,’” Blaser said. “I read a book called ‘Culture Defeats Strategy’ by Randy Jackson. I kind of took some of the ideas from that book and said, ‘Hey, I need to create a culture of what I want this program to be.
“So I took a week, my wife will tell you it was a lot longer, and laid out a foundation with four pillars — energy, toughness, attitude and family.”
It took a few years, but his plan worked.
After going 8-10 and missing the playoffs in each of his first two seasons, no one expected much from him or his team coming in 2019.
The Kavemen were picked fifth in the Idaho Press’ preseason coaches poll and didn’t so much as receive a single vote in the state media poll to begin the season.
But everyone took notice after they dispatched of a pair of top-3 teams to begin the season. Kuna downed No. 2 Middleton 34-28 before knocking off No. 3 Nampa 42-28 a week later. The Kavemen assumed the No. 1 ranking the following week and never relinquished it. They made sure of it with wins like a 48-6 drubbing of perennial power Bishop Kelly on Oct. 11 — a team they hadn’t beaten in 12 years.
They enter Saturday’s title game with the top offense in the state among teams in the 5A and 4A classifications at 44.5 points and 479 yards per game. Kuna just hung 70 points against Middleton in a semifinal game last week. It was the most points the Kavemen had scored in a game in at least 16 years.
Kuna also owns a 24.6 margin of victory and its defense is holding opposing teams to a respectable 19.3 points per game.
“I’m not surprised,” Young said. “He’s a good coach who treats people right, works extremely hard and has surrounded himself with good people. But I think the biggest thing that’s led to his success, is the great foresight he had to see what Kuna football could be.
“I knew half a dozen people at the time who didn’t want anything to do with that job because of the current state. But Sherm could see past the present day and realized the growth of Kuna High School and in the community, so the kids were coming.”
Blackfoot isn’t going to make it easy, though. The Mustangs have allowed just 16.1 points per game — the fifth-best in the state within in 4A and 5A — and haven’t given up more than 20 points in a game in nearly three months.
They’re also on a 10-game winning streak. Their only loss was to Star Valley, a program MaxPreps called the best team in Wyoming with four straight 10-win seasons and three state titles during that stretch.
Blackfoot is a four-time state champion as well.
“They’re the type of program I want mine to be,” Blaser said. “And if we can pull this thing off, then I would say we’re one step closer to being one of those elite programs. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet. But we’re getting closer.”
Kuna, on the other hand, has only one state title to its name. And that was all the way back in 1991 when it was a 3A school. The Kavemen are also playing in their first state championship game in 21 years.
But that’s perfectly fine with Blaser.
No matter what happens on Saturday, Kuna is still where he was meant to be.
“I’m really happy. I feel like with Kuna, I found a place where I can be home,” Blaser said.