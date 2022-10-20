EAGLE — Jake Longson is getting the postseason opportunity he’s been dreaming of with the Eagle football team, even if it is coming a year later than originally anticipated.
The Mustangs' senior quarterback will take the field in a championship game on Friday when Eagle faces Meridian for the 5A Southern Idaho Conference title. After that, Eagle will have a first-round bye into the 5A State Quarterfinals in two weeks.
For Longson, who missed all of last season with a broken leg suffered in a dirt bike accident, it’s hard to picture a more fitting situation for him to be in this week.
“To me, it feels like a redemption,” said Longson. “I didn’t play last year, and coming back, it’s been fun. I’ve wanted to win, that’s just how it is.”
Longson has led Eagle (6-2) to a SIC River Division title using a balanced attack with both his arms and legs. He has completed 55 of 84 passes for 684 yards with seven touchdowns this season and rushed for 706 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has the Mustangs entering the postseason on a five-game winning streak.
“I’m thrilled for Jake,” said Eagle coach John Hartz. “He is a constant leader for us, he’s just a kid you want to go to battle with. He’s the type of kid you want badly to succeed, because he does everything right all the time. You couldn’t ask for a better kid and a better leader.”
Longson’s injury came last summer shortly after he had been named the Mustangs’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He was riding dirt bikes with his father and uncle in the mountains near McCall, where he says he took a corner a little too fast and lost control. Longson was bucked off of his bike and his right leg smashed into a tree. He said it didn’t take long for him to realize that his football season was over.
“At first, I just thought it was a dead leg,” he remembers. “But then I tried to move it and I could feel that it was broken.”
At the time of the accident, Longson estimates, the group was about five miles from their truck. They loaded him onto the back of his dad’s bike and tied the injured leg up to the handlebars so it wouldn’t drag across the ground as they were trying to get him out.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The recovery took five months and temporarily left Eagle searching for a starting quarterback. But three weeks after the accident, Eagle got a transfer, Jack Benson, a former Centennial quarterback who had moved to Arizona for a year, but was returning to the Treasure Valley.
During the season, Hartz said Longson was nothing but supportive of Benson and the Mustangs as they advanced to the 5A state semifinals. The coach said he never really saw any disappointment in his missed opportunity, but rather was thrilled for the success the team was having.
“Jake is a different dude, you talk to kids about putting the team above yourself and it’s really hard for kids at that age to do, but he is truly that type of kid,” Hartz said. “He puts the team above himself, even when we’ve had other quarterbacks play this year, he’s been all behind them. He was all behind Jack Benson last year. I never saw him hang his head whatsoever. He was at all our games and our biggest supporter for the whole year.”
Even when Longson came back this year, he embraced a quarterback battle with Brett Liljedahl, who transferred in from California. But Longson won the job, thanks in part to a strong showing at the Boise State 7-on-7 camp. At that camp, Longson led Eagle to the championship, where it fell to Bishop Gorman, out of Las Vegas. MaxPreps currently has Bishop Gorman ranked as the No. 5 high school team in the country.
Eagle had a tough go early in the season, having to face both Meridian and Rocky Mountain, the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the current state media poll, respectively, in the first three weeks. The Mustangs dropped both of those games, but have since bounced back and now are ranked No. 3.
But Longson said that somewhere around their next two games, against Owyhee and Nampa, things started clicking for him. In the Nampa game, in particular, he said he started feeling really comfortable.
Playing without running back Deegan Martinho, who had torn his ACL against Owyhee the week prior, the Mustangs had two long touchdowns, including a 47-yard run from Longson, after just three offensive snaps. Eagle won 45-14.
“Our first three weeks were tough,” Longson said. “For us it took us a while to get started. Definitely later in the season we picked up the pace and started rolling. I’m liking where we’re at right now and how we’re playing.”