As good as Ben Ford has been his first two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Eagle football team, his performance in last week's 64-0 win against Kuna showed that the best might be still to come.
For 5A Southern Idaho Conference defenses, that could be a scary proposition.
In his first game back after an ACL tear in his right knee forced him to miss the end of last season, Ford didn't miss a step. The senior had 301 yards on 17-for-20 passing and rushed for 112 yards on six carries. He had six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing in a blowout win against last year's 4A state champions.
"The game was slowed for me mentally wise," Ford said. "I think it had something to do with having no fans in the stadium. I felt really good, all there mentally and confident with myself."
Ford and the Mustangs will look to keep their high-horsepower engines running tonight when Eagle plays host to Mountain View in the second game of the season. With a passing accuracy that Eagle coach John Hartz said has been continuously improving over the past couple of years, Ford's performance in last week's game might just be a preview of what's to come.
“His completion percentage improved drastically from his sophomore to junior year,” Hartz said. “So there's signs that his passing was improving, you could see it in practice. But I think with (offensive coordinator Mike) Virden's offense and his maturity, it has led to him being better in the passing game.”
After accounting for nearly 3,000 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns as a sophomore, Ford was poised for another big year as a junior, getting the Eagles off to a 5-1 start. But in the seventh game, a loss to Timberline, Ford tore his ACL on a non-contact play trying to execute a fake punt.
He watched from the sideline the final four games of the season, which ended with a 56-20 loss to eventual state champion Rigby in the quarterfinals.
It was a tough few weeks watching the Mustangs and not being able to help, Ford admits. It was that feeling that motivated him through his rehab during the offseason.
“I never want to have that feeling again,” Ford said. “I want to play all the time and always be healthy. That just motivated me to be better about everything going into game week, training wise and stuff like that.”
After being able to start running in January, Ford started throwing the ball with Joel Clark, a local quarterbacks coach who Ford said helped improve his game tremendously despite the injury setback.
“He taught me a lot about throwing the ball this offseason,” Ford said. “When I started running and throwing with him, everything started clicking a lot better. He taught me about defenses and where to set balls and I think it's paid off a lot.”
Another motivating factor for Ford to get back to the field was to be able to show college programs, which might have been scared off by the injury, that he was good to go. Ford currently holds offers from Army, Idaho and Idaho State.
But Hartz says he's talked with Pac-12 schools, guessing that many waiting to see how Ford performs this season before offering. Ford said he's been talking with Washington, as well as Boise State. He also has his eyes on Utah, although the Utes have yet to reach out to him.
“That's a big part of one of the reasons I wanted to get out this year and play,” Ford said. “Obviously after last season, I'm not going to get any offers going out in the (seventh) game. I can still take advantage of every second that I get on the field. I got to go out and play as hard as I can, do everything that I can and hopefully I get recruited the way I want to get recruited.”
A couple of more games like what he had against Kuna, and his recruitment just might pick up like he's hoping.
“They're talking, but some of them haven't pulled the trigger,” Hartz said. “I've talked to so many schools that they seem to be close. But those guys hold their scholarships close until they are sure who they want.
“I know that a lot of big schools have made their initial offers,” Hartz continued, “but I wouldn't doubt if a Pac-12 school comes along and gives him an offer at some point.”