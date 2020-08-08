The Idaho Press is counting down to the start of the 2020 high school football season by spotlighting all of the teams and the top players from the Treasure Valley. Next up is Skyview.
By the time the Skyview football team faced defending state champion Rocky Mountain in the 2019 season finale, the Hawks were starting as many sophomores as seniors.
With injuries and eligibility concerns forcing Skyview to end its junior varsity season early, plenty of its players had moved up to the varsity level. With the Hawks already eliminated from playoff contention the younger players were given a shot.
Despite a 58-21 loss, coach David Young is hoping the experience pays off. Now with those players starting their junior year, the coach expects to see big leaps.
“We definitely struggled last year, and a lot of the guys that were playing were not bigger, faster stronger,” Young said. “They weren't ready mentally or physically. Originally we had invited three sophomores to play varsity at the beginning of the year, so they were varsity ready. But then by the end of the season, a lot of them were starting and getting significant playing time, but they were (junior varsity) players.”
With that experience, Young isn't predicting an undefeated season, but he is expecting a team that looks a lot better than the one that finished last season 1-8.
“We look the part, we look like a varsity team,” Young said. “So going into 2020, we fully expect to compete in every single game.”
Senior Clayton Franssen returns at quarterback, and while he has the ability to run the ball, the Hawks are hoping he won't have to do it as much as he did last year. Franssen's 123 carries are more than twice what Young said he would have liked him to have.
“Clayton wasn't given his due, if you will,” Young said about his 2019 season. “He spent much of his time running for his life last year. He should not have run the ball 100 times last year, but he was running and scrambling. So he didn't really have a chance to demonstrate his huge QB skill set, and he's gotten a ton better.”
The offensive line is also much improved, Young said, as eight different players — four seniors and four juniors — are vying for the five spots. They will also be in charge of creating holes for junior running back Antonio Fifita, who spent his entire sophomore season playing varsity and led the Hawks in rushing with 416 yards, including a season-high 108 yards in the finale against Rocky Mountain. He also split time with senior Cade Salois, who will still see time in the running back position, but will also shift to receiver at times.
“That should be able to take pressure off Clayton, having two guys that can carry the rock,” Young said. “We call them lightning and thunder. Cade is a little bit thinner, a little bit smaller, but he's got quick feet and Antonio, he was only a sophomore last year and as a junior this year he's probably the first- or second-best athlete overall on our team.”
On defense, the Hawks will have plenty of athletic skill at linebacker, with Fifita and Colton Fleshman, but not a lot of depth. Where Young thinks the strength of his defense, or at least where the Hawks will be most improved, is along the defensive line where Dallas Currin, Charles Judy and Malachi Myall will give the Hawks size in a unit where they will have three starters but six or seven players in the rotation.
“It's three big dudes,” Young said. “Last year we were small and thin and offensive linemen had no problem getting to our linebackers and that's not good.”