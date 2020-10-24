The Emmett football team did something its never done Saturday — the Huskies captured their first 4A Southern Idaho Conference championship.
In a back-and-forth game, visiting Emmett rallied to knock off Vallivue 21-17.
The victory gave Emmett (7-2 overall, 6-1 SIC) the outright title even though it finished with the same league mark as Bishop Kelly. The Huskies rallied in the final seconds to beat the Knights 40-34 in the first week of league play.
The win also comes a day after sadness hit the team. The school announced early Friday the death of one of its football players. Vallivue graciously agreed to move the game from Friday to Saturday.
Emmett took the lead for good when quarterback Caden Young threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jack Maxwell, giving the Huskies what would prove to be the final margin with 2:38 left.
Shortly after the score, Emmett’s Westyn Smith recovered a fumble to secure the win.
Vallivue (6-3, 4-3) took the lead at 17-14 when quarterback Casey Cope scored on a 1-yard sneak with nine seconds left in the third quarter.
The teams played to a scoreless first quarter.
Emmett scored the game’s first touchdown when Smith got into the end zone from a yard out. The Huskies used a 16-play drive covering 71 yards and chewing up six minutes on the clock before scoring with 1:29 to go before halftime.
Vallivue pulled within 7-3 when Braydon Ary kicked a 44-yard field goal with three seconds left in the first half.
The Falcons took their first lead when Cope scored on a 1-yard keeper after a Tanner Buckley fumble recovering, giving Vallivue a 9-7 lead at the 8:41 mark of the third quarter.
Emmett regained the lead at 14-9 when Smith scored on a 2-yard run. The touchdown was set up by a 68-yard Caseyn Pearson punt return.
Emmett, Bishop Kelly, Vallivue, Nampa and Middleton are all headed to the state playoffs from the SIC.