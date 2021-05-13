Eagle High senior Ben Ford has been named the 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year.
Ford is the fourth Gatorade player of the year chosen from Eagle.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Ford is now a finalist for the national Gatorade award to be announced later this month.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Ford has signed to continue playing at Boise State. He passed for 977 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall, completing 68 of 128 passes while throwing only three interceptions. The all-state player also rushed for 1,056 yards on 92 carries and scored 12 touchdowns. He averaged 11.5 yards per rush.
Ford, who also played safety, led Eagle (6-2) to the State 5A quarterfinals. He was named the Southern Idaho Conference's player of the year.
“Ben Ford is the most dynamic athlete I've seen in a long time,” Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez said. “Not only is he lightning fast, but he's tough and plays fearless. The kid can take over a game in the blink of an eye.”
Ford has maintained a 3.68 grade-point average. He has volunteered locally on behalf of youth baseball and football programs.