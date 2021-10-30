EAGLE — Grady Mylander ran like he was poised to win a state championship Saturday afternoon.
The Nampa Christian senior was pushed from start to near finish, but his stride and facial expression never changed.
Mylander used a kick at the end to secure the State 2A cross country title, finishing the 3.1-mile course in 15 minutes, 15.8 seconds at Eagle Island State Park.
“With about (1,000 meters) to go I started to pull away,” Mylander said. “I put in a little surge and tried to hold on the rest of of the race. I knew I had a meter or two on him before the final straightaway. At that point I felt pretty comfortable in my kick. I thought that could seal the deal for me.”
It did. Mylander held off Salmon sophomore Daniel Simmons by three seconds.
Mylander was hoping his team could win as well. Nampa Christian finished with 87 points, good for third behind state champ North Fremont (60) and runner-up Salmon (64).
“It feels good to win the title,” Mylander said. “I felt really strong, just knowing how I should race. I had confidence I could win. Danny Simmons is a great runner. He's only a sophomore and has a bright future. I knew he'd be right on me for a while.”
In the girls race, junior Cameron Moore of Ambrose surprised herself by winning a state championship in a time of 19:05.8 — 30 seconds ahead of Elise Kelsey of Bear Lake who took second last year, five seconds ahead of third-place Moore.
Jessica Duran of Wendell finished seventh, 48 seconds behind Moore.
“Before the race I didn't think I was going to win,” a sheepish Moore said afterward. “I don't know, I just didn't think it was likely. God gave me strength to keep going when I needed to. I'm very grateful.”
Moore's time was a career best by 23 seconds.
She took the lead after the first mile.
“My main goal was to save as many steps as I could and stay ahead as much as I could,” Moore said. “But I didn't really have a strategy. I was going to try my hardest and see what happens.”
1A
The Victory Charter boys pulled off a repeat.
The Vipers finished with 53 points, 17 ahead of Rockland.
Victory Charter did it behind a state champion whose brother took third.
The Stockett boys shined. Junior Ian Stockett finished in 15:59.2 and Luke Stockett posted 16:24.7. Teammate Connor-Douglas Robbins was eighth.
“We went 1-3-8. That helped us a lot,” Victory Charter coach Jack Ward said. “It unfolded pretty much how we thought it would. I can't be more proud of the boys and girls (third). They brought their A game.”
Ian Stockett was pushed by Cole Wilkerson of Grace before Stockett pulled away down the stretch.
“I had a really good start,” he said. “After the first mile I led and didn't have to outkick him at the end.”
Stockett wasn't sure how he was feeling afterward about his title.
“I'm mostly happy that our team won; it hasn't sunk in for me yet,” Stockett said.
Victory Charter returns all of its runners next year.
In the girls, Anna Dixon of Greenleaf Friends took second, finishing in 19:37. Allie Black of Raft River won (19:20.7).
Logos won the team title with 39 points. Victory Charter had 50.
3A
Emma Hillam of Fruitland took second in a time of 18:53.6. McKenna Kozeluh of Coeur d'Alene Charter won (18:46.8).
Wesier took fourth (126). Snake River won (67).
In the boys, Fruitland took fourth (143). Sugar-Salem won (42).