The Idaho state high school cross country meets will remain at Eagle Island State Park, Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones said Tuesday.
The format will be similar to last year. The meet will be run over two days with the 5A and 4A meets on Oct. 29 and the 3A, 2A and 1A meets on Oct. 30, Jones said.
“Essentially what we're going to have is five individual meets,” Jones said.
There will be three hours between each meet. On Oct. 30, the 5A state races will be at 11 a.m. followed by the 4A at 2.
On the following day, the 3A begin at 9 a.m., followed by 1A at noon and concluding with 2A at 3.
Jones said late last month that the IHSAA was looking for an alternate site for the state meets after state park officials said only gatherings 250 or fewer could be held in state parks.
Jones said they presented state parks officials with the alternate staging plan and they signed off on it.
“We just needed to space out the meets as much as we could,” Jones said. “We're not going to have the traditional awards ceremonies because people tend to congregate more there than at the finish line.
Jones said there was consideration of moving the state meets to Lewiston, back to Pocatello for a third straight year and at sites in Caldwell and Nampa.
He said they still have an alternate emergency site in Caldwell should pandemic concerns worsen.
“We decided that we can still spread out a lot better at Eagle Island than we can at other sites,” Jones said.
Jones said the IHSAA has emergency backup sites for state soccer (Oct. 21-23) and state volleyball. The 5A state soccer tournaments will be at Eagle and Rocky Mountain, the 4A at Brothers Park in Caldwell and the 3A at Vallivue High School. The 4A and 3A state title matches will be at Middleton.
The state volleyball tournaments will be held in North Idaho with 5A, 4A and 3A in the Coeur d'Alene area, 2A at Lakeland High in Rathdrum, 1A Division I at Lewis-Clark State College and 1A Division II at Lewiston High.