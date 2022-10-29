LEWISTON — Well, so much for the dramatic story lines surrounding the State 5A cross country championships.
Both the Rocky Mountain boys and Boise girls again were dominate in defending their state titles at the Lewis-Clark State College course on Saturday.
Rocky Mountain junior Landon Heemeyer got the best of senior teammate Tyler Sainsbury to lead a 1-2 finish and the Grizzlies had five runners in the top 12 to win their second straight state title and sixth in the last 11 years. The Grizzlies finished with 30 points. Boise, which had five runners in the top 20, was second with 71.
The Boise girls, led by a season-best performance from Allie Bruce, ran away from the field as well, capturing its fifth consecutive title with 54 points while Rocky Mountain was second at 84. Boise had four runners place in the top 10.
On the boys side, Heemeyer and Sainsbury were expected to finish 1-2, but the order was in question. At a regular-season meet on this course earlier this fall, Sainsbury ran down Heemeyer and won the race in a course-record time. This time, Heemeyer wasn’t going to get caught and covered the rather flat 5,000-meter course in 14 minutes, 38.79 seconds, to break the record. Sainsbury’s time was 14:51.53, just three seconds off his former record time.
“He was excited to be back here,” Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Howard said of Heemeyer. “I think he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder and he just wanted to say if Ty or anyone else in the field is going to beat me, they are going to have to bring a really good effort because I’m going to bring my best effort.”
“I just wanted to be really strong on the downhill and do better than I did last time,” Heemeyer said. “I was just trying to be a little more mentally tough on the tough sections.”
Sophomore Cody Lucas and senior Keith Uitdewilligen finished seventh and eighth, respectively, for Rocky Mountain, while Hunter Hill was 12th. All told, they finished within a 55-second span of each other.
“The boys took it as a challenge today,” Howard said. “They wanted to see how low we could score. I cut them loose and asked them how they wanted to run this course. They all said ‘hey coach, we have trained hard and we believe in our strength. We want to go hard.’ That’s usually not our style. Anybody who follows our program knows we pride ourselves on being a second-half (of the course) team. Today, the second got hard for some of our guys, but I just love letting the kids loose every once in a while, especially when they are that hungry in trying to set a scoring record.”
Howard said the team also talked about its motivation prior to the race.
“We talked at the hotel about the seven kids who got to represent our program here,” Howard said. “We tried to get them in the mindset of hey, let’s think about the 70 boys and 35 girls in our program that are home. They would kill to be here to support you and they would kill to race this race. But you are the seven that are representing Rocky Mountain High School so think about them when it really gets hard during the race. Think about a specific teammate that has meant a lot to you. And I think we had some kids that found some extra energy from that.”
The Boise girls also enjoyed some extra energy on Saturday. After losing to Rocky Mountain in the district meet, the Brave and their top runner, Bruce, came into the meet as somewhat of a dark horse.
“We kind of came in as the hunter today rather than with the target on our back for the first time in five years,” said Boise coach Aaron Olswanger. “And it paid off. They did a great job. They were so gritty today and ran with passion. They knew that every single body counted out there. I can’t be more proud of this team.”
Annastasia Peters of Post Falls won the race in 16:56.07 and just missed beating her course record time. Bruce, a junior who was the defending state champion, was second in 17:46.84, while teammates Samantha Smith was seventh, Lydia Nance ninth, and Zoe Sims 11th. Meridian’s Paisley Taylor was third, Rilyn Stevens of Mountain View was sixth and Brighton Heywood of Rocky Mountain was 10th.
The performances by Bruce and Smith were particularly impressive considering what both have been dealing with. Bruce has been battling health issues this season with iron levels, while Smith just returned to the area this week after a month of playing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer tournament in India.
“I felt really good today,” Bruce said. “I haven’t felt that good all season. It’s nice to feel good finally. I was able to run confidently, knowing that if I go out there I should be able to hold it and feel confident in myself.”
Olswanger said every state title is a great experience, but took particular joy with this one.
”This one is special,” Olswanger said. “I think the last four years we were far and away the favorites. We have had a ton of freshmen contribute this year and we graduated some really good seniors last year. For this to turn out the way it did means the world to me. This was the hardest of the five for sure. I can’t even fathom that right now. It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy.”
4A
The Bishop Kelly boys captured a state championship, finishing with 53 points - 10 ahead of Idaho Falls.
Senior Austin Clough led the Knights, taking third in a time of 14:58.19. Isaac Edwards was eighth, Kevin Corrigan took ninth, Charlie Gross was 14th and Jack Tobin was 19th. The top 20 earn medals.
Vallivue's Samuel Fish took fourth (15:08.76) and teammate Aaron Williamson was sixth.
3A
Fruitland's boys took third with 112 points. Kimberly won with 74.
Weiser senior Kylee Quinton took second (18:35.10).
2A
Cameron Moore of Ambrose won a state title, finishing in 18:33.04, about nine seconds ahead of her closest challenger.
Rozzlyn Cazier of Melba was fourth.
1A
The Victory Charter boys defended their state title, finishing with 48 points. Rockland was second with 81.
Senior Ian Stockett of Victory Charter defended his state title in a time of 15:19.49 - 19 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Stockett's brother, Luke, a junior, took fourth.
Anna Dixon of Greenleaf Friends took fifth (19:48.45).