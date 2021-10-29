EAGLE — The order may have shifted slightly, but the result overall was the same on a gorgeous Friday morning at the State 5A girls cross country meet.
Third at state a year ago, Boise sophomore Allie Bruce toured the challenging 3.1-mile course at Eagle Island State Park in 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds to lead the Brave to a fourth straight state championship.
Teammate and defending state champ Samantha Smith, also a sophomore, finished second in 17:52.3. It was a gutty effort after she pulled her left calf muscle during the state soccer tournament last week.
The 1-2 finish led Boise to 27 points — well ahead of runner-up Rocky Mountain's 113. Mountain View and Eagle finished with 115, but the Mavericks won the tiebreaker for third. The top four teams earn trophies.
The top 20 individuals earn medals. Although just a team's top five runners figure in the team score, Boise placed six runners in the top 12 and its seventh runner took 23rd. Smith's sister, senior Logan Smith, was seventh (18:26.8) and seniors Annie Zuschlag (18:39.5) and Lydia Nance (18:48) were ninth and 11th, respectively.
Samantha Smith led near the 3-mile mark, but that's when Bruce made a final move.
“I just know I saw the finish line and I just went as hard as I can,” Bruce said. “I'm just super excited for the team. I'm so proud.”
Samantha Smith was disappointed she didn't repeat.
“Very disappointed,” Smith emphasized. “Especially at the end. I couldn't get up on my toes at all. It was so painful to go up on my toes.”
Smith was proud of Bruce.
“She had a great race. It was really strong,” Smith said.
Smith said she did little training this week.
“I'm glad I got to race, but I could barely run this week,” Smith said.
Boise coach Aaron Olswanger applauded Bruce's strategy.
“She ran so smart,” Olswanger said. “I know she wanted to get out well and take the lead … and do something with it.”
“They (Bruce and Samantha Smith) did everything they should have done to try to go for the win. … They made a really good move with about 1,000 meters to go and separated themselves.”
Bruce finished 37 seconds behind Smith at state last year.
“She's developed really well,” Olswanger said of Bruce. “She's learned a lot. She's grown, her form has gotten a lot better and she's gotten stronger. She's running with a lot of confidence right now.”
Olswanger said each of the state title teams the past four years have left their mark.
“We're very proud of them because it's been a different group every year,” he said. “Look at the last four years, every team could be considered for the best in Idaho state history.”
In the boys race, Rocky Mountain, which won three straight state titles from 2016 through 2018, returned to the top of the state heap. The Grizzlies finished with 40 points, ahead of defending champ Idaho Falls (56). Boise (81) took third.
Leading the way for Rocky Mountain was senior Trent Wigood, who finished second (15:37). He was 55th a year ago.
Wigood said he and his team used a measured strategy. They eased into the race.
“We relaxed in the first half and raced in the second half half,” Wigood said. “We didn't want to be completely burnt out.”
The strategy worked. Finishing right behind Wigood was teammate Landon Heemeyer (15:56.3), who took third. And Rocky Mountain's Keith Uitdewilligen, Zac Pollock and Tyler Sainsbury finished 11th, 12th and 15th, respectively.
“I just came out here to do the job for my team,” Wigood said. “Normally I go out a little bit harder, but I decided to pace myself.”
Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Howard heaped praise on Wigood.
“Trent Wigood is a testament of a kid that has worked hard and done everything possible to get to where he is,” Howard said. “He loves the sport, loves the process, doing all the little things.”
Howard had a sense his team could win Friday.
“It was definitely their goal from the get go,” Howard said. “We talked about it in the huddle (before the race). I said it's time to come out of hibernation again since we're Grizzlies. It was a little play on words, but we had two years where we lost our identity a little bit. This group really found their identity this year.”
4A
Eli Gregory of Blackfoot led his team to the state title, winning in 15:43.
Blackfoot finished with 44 points. Preston (57) was second, Twin Falls (111) third and Pocatello (127) fourth. Bishop Kelly (132) finished fifth, one spot out of a trophy.
Austin Clough and Daniel Russell were Bishop Kelly's top finishers. They took ninth and 10th.
In the girls, Preston won with 59 points. Pocatello (89) was second, Skyline (119) took third and Twin Falls (152) was fourth. Middleton was the highest area placer in sixth (177).
Nelah Roberts of Skyline defended her state title (17:53.3).
Kaylee Austin (19:23.9) and Addie McCallister (19:25.5) of Middleton took fourth and fifth.