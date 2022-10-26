They're ranked 1-2 in the state.
They — like their team — have dominated all fall.
They think they've made each other better.
They point at each other when they predict who will win the State 5A boys individual cross country championship.
They're Rocky Mountain standouts junior Landon Heemeyer and senior Tyler Sainsbury.
Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Howard can't wait to watch his thoroughbreds race at the Lewis Clark State College course in Lewiston on Saturday.
"We're going to let the horses run," Howard said.
Howard said that most of the season he's had his runners adhere to a specific strategy. The only strategy they'll have Saturday is to see if their top five runners can finish within a 45-second span of each other.
It'll be the second time this season Rocky Mountain has raced on the state course. The Grizzlies saw the course at the Inland Empire Challenge on Oct. 1 and they ran some of their best times of the season.
"It's a beautiful course," Heemeyer said. "It's very flat."
Said Sainsbury: "The course is either short grass or packed dirt. So the surfaces are really nice to run on."
Rocky Mountain graduated four seniors off last year's team that won the fifth state title in school history. The first came in 2012 and they won three in a row from 2016-18.
The Grizzlies are seeking their third title under Howard.
"We weren't really expecting it to be a big year again," Heemeyer said. "But some guys have stepped up."
Joining Heemeyer and Sainsbury at the start line will be seniors Keith Uitdewilligen and Hunter Hill, junior Pierce Richardson, sophomore Cody Lucas and freshman Hyrum Tuft. Uitdewilligen is the Grizzlies' third runner with state experience.
Heemeyer is the top returning state placer after taking third last year. Uitdewilligen was 11th and Sainsbury was 15th.
Heemeyer put together an impressive win at the Bob Firman Invitational in late September. While Sainsbury is right on his heels, Heemeyer goes into state as the favorite.
And that's fine with him. He wants to win.
"Tyler is going to be right there," Heemeyer said. "We're such good friends. We're definitely racing against each other."
The respect is mutual.
"I know we both want to win," Sainsbury said. "It's great to have him on the team. He pushes me. This is an amazing team to run with."
Howard said his team earned motivation for this season after attending a national meet last November in Alabama.
"It was eye opening," Howard said. "It was the only national meet last year because the NIKE race was canceled. So it was the deepest national cross country meet ever.
"We reloaded pretty well. Our program standards are pretty high and we've had kids that have been motivated."
As well as Heemeyer and Sainsbury ran at the earlier meet in Lewiston, Howard wouldn't be surprised if they log better times Saturday.
"It could be a really fast course with more competition around them," Howard said. "It's a really dedicated cross country course. It has wide sweeping turns, good footing, pretty flat overall. There are no hills like the one at (Bob Firman)."
Howard said the key Saturday is simple.
"We just need to stay present, stay mentally on the task at hand," Howard said. "Our focus is to see how fast we can run and how low we can score. We want our team to be at its absolute best and see if we can be just a little bit better."
Said Heemeyer: "We're going to be set free (Saturday). It's not a complicated goal or strategy. We just want to go race and have a blast."