For the second game in a row, the Rocky Mountain boys soccer team played to penalty kicks, as the Grizzlies took the 5A District III title with a 4-2 win in the session over Eagle on Wednesday.
The two teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime.
Rocky Mountain also beat Centennial in penalty kicks on Monday in the tournament semifinal.
The Grizzlies will open the 5A State Tournament on Oct. 22 against the winner between Saturday’s state play-in game between Centennial and Lake City. Eagle will open against the runner-up from the 5A District V-VI Tournament.
No statistics were provided.
CENTENNIAL 1, SKYVIEW 0: Centennial won to advance to Saturday’s state play-in game against Lake City.
No statistics were reported.
GIRLS SOCCER
MOUNTAIN VIEW 3, EAGLE 2: Mountain View advanced to the 5A state play-in game on Saturday against Coeur d’Alene.
No statistics were reported.
CROSS COUNTRY
VICTORY CHARTER BOYS, MELBA GIRLS WIN WINSTON TILZEY: Led by Ian Sockett’s third-place finish, the Victory Charter boys cross country team had all five of its scorers finish in the top 15 to win the Winston Tilzey Invitational.
Stockett finished with a time of 16 minutes, 2 seconds, while Luke Stockett was sixth, Chayce Billings was 11th, Hunter Marang was 14th and Dallen Miller 15th. Victory Charter finished with 49 points, while second-place Cole Valley Christian had 80.
Nampa Christian’s Grady Mylander won the race with a time of 15:53.
Melba’s girls team beat out Victory Charter by four points to win the title. Freshman Brooklyn Dayley paced Melba with a third-place finish, while Rozzlyn Cazier was eighth for the Mustangs.
Wendell’s Jessica Duran won the girls race with a time of 19:19.