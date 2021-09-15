How does the dominating Boise High girls cross country team follow up a perfect season a year ago?
How about with perhaps its best team ever.
Six of the seven runners who propelled the Boise girls to the State 5A championship a year ago return. The Brave finished with 18 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Post Falls, which had 104.
Boise was led by a pair of freshmen — individual champion Samantha Smith and Allie Bruce, who took third. Smith finished in a time of 17 minutes, 45.34 seconds at the Portneuf Wellness Center course in Pocatello and Bruce finished in 18:22.46. Boise's lone senior, Rosina Machu, gave the Brave a 1-2-3 finished when she cross the tape behind Smith in a time of 18:17.83.
Boise's other returners senior Logan Smith, Samantha's sister, senior Annika Zuschlag, senior Lydia Nance and senior Jamie Hamlin. Logan Smith was fifth, Zuschlag took seventh, Nance was 11th and Hamlin 16th. All earned medals.
Boise coach Aaron Olswanger was named national coach of the year by the United State Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association.
“It was a huge honor,” said Olswanger, whose team will be seeking a fourpeat this fall. “The girls did the work. They made me look really good. It speaks to the dedication of the kids and the coaching staff to make things like this happen.”
Boise was ranked No. 1 in the nation last year from mid September to mid October by Milesplit. They started this season ranked fifth.
Junior Kayla Wiechowski has filled the spot opened by graduation.
In the season-opening Jimmy Driscoll Invitational at Bishop Kelly, Boise easily won with 17 points. Rocky Mountain was second (78).
Samantha Smith took first, Bruce was second and Logan Smith was third. Hamlin, Zuschlag and Nance were sixth, seventh and eighth respectively.
“What we have this year is more experience,” Olswanger said. “Our freshmen and sophomores from last year are a year older with more training under them. This could be a better team. But we have to stay healthy.”
Boise took first in the Cardinal Classic hosted by Soda Springs on Sept. 4. The Smith sisters had a prior family engagement and couldn't compete, but the Brave won with 30 points led by individual winner Bruce. Mountain View was second (78).
“We didn't miss a beat,” Olswanger said. “It was a tough race at 6,000 feet altitude. The course was hilly, a grinder. We traveled the morning of the race and got there 45 minutes before it started.”
Rocky Mountain and Mountain View are expected to challenge in the Southern Idaho Conference.
Boise features a deep team. Olswanger believes if his junior varsity team could compete at the district meet it could qualify for state. The top six teams at district advance to state.
In the boys, Rocky Mountain is the clear favorite in the SIC. But Boise will be on the Grizzlies' heels.
Both Rocky Mountain and Boise hope to challenge defending state champ Idaho Falls.
Eagle senior William Richardson and Rocky Mountain senior Zac Pollock will battle for top honors in the SIC.
• The prestigious Bob Firman Invitational returns at Eagle Island State Park after it was canceled last fall because of the pandemic. It will provide a good snapshot of which teams and individuals are the best in the state.
Eagle Island State Park also will be the site of the state meets Oct. 30.
4A
Preston and Skyline are the defending boys and girls state champions.
No Southern Idaho Conference teams figure to challenge for state titles.
Junior Austin Clough, Vallivue junior Samuel Fish and Kuna senior Tristan Wardle have the seventh, eighth and ninth best times for all classifications in the state through the early meets. Clough is ranked seventh, Fish eighth and Wardle ninth. They're the highest ranked 4A runners in the state.
In the girls, Ridgevue senior Alexia Corona has the best area time and is ranked 11th in the state, best among 4A runners.
3A
The Sugar-Salem boys and girls are the defending state champions.
No area teams will challenge for state titles.
Fruitland senior Emma Hillam is the top-ranked 3A runner at seventh.
2A
Salmon (boys) and Bear Lake (girls) are the defending state champs.
No area teams figure to challenge for state titles.
Nampa Christian senior Grady Mylander has the top-ranked time (15:36.1) for all classifications. He won the title at the Jimmy Driscoll Invitational.
Mylander will challenge for a state title.
1A
The Victory Charter boys and Raft River girls are the defending state champions.
Victory Charter's boys be in the hunt for a second straight title. The Stockett brothers — Ian, a senior, and Luke, a sophomore — are ranked second and third in the state for all runners.