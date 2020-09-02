After a little bit of compromise, student-athletes in the Nampa School District will be able to return to the field.
The school board approved a motion, 4-1, on Wednesday to begin practices for its athletic teams Thursday with the ability to begin competition next week. The motion comes with the stipulation that Superintendent Paula Keller will look into ways to screen student-athletes for COVID-19. It was unclear what those screening protocols could be.
An earlier motion without the screening stipulation failed 3-2, with trustees Mandy Simpson and Allison Westfall changing their votes after the screening provision was added. Mike Kipp voted no on both motions, while Kim Rost and Betsy Keller voted yes on both.
The vote came at the end of another marathon meeting, the second straight night the board had a meeting lasting four and a half hours. In the end, the district voted to stick with it's original return to play option, despite Southwest District Health keeping Canyon County in the red earlier in the day. Under red, which indicates a high risk of community infection of COVID-19, SWHD recommends not holding competition.
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted to keep distance learning in all the district's schools while the county remained in the red. During the meeting, it was revealed that two student-athletes in the district had reported a positive COVID-19 test last week. The district didn't say which schools or sports those positive tests came from. One other student-athlete also had to quarantine due to close contact with somebody who tested positive.
Under the plan cross country can begin competition on Sept. 9, soccer and volleyball on Sept. 10 and football on Sept. 11. The District's two 4A schools, Nampa and Columbia, would play against one another in football in their openers. Skyview doesn't have a football game scheduled for the first week, but Athletic Director Eric Bonds said the Hawks could look for a team to fill that opening. Skyview is currently scheduled to open on Sept. 18 against Boise, but the Boise School District still hasn't approved its return to play.
It was a passionate discussion which came after student-athletes marched in front of the Nampa School District building to let their voices be known that they wanted to play. Columbia athletic director Greg Carpenter pointed out that by being able to play Nampa next week, the Wildcats will begin the season against someone who hasn't played any games yet, either. If the season had been pushed back another week, Columbia was also in jeopardy of missing its Sept. 18 game against Caldwell, which hasn't approved a return to play plan yet. If Columbia had started Sept. 25, the last viable date to start a football season according to the district, its first game would have been against Bishop Kelly, which could have had two games under its belt Carpenter said.
Bishop Kelly hasn't played its first game yet and canceled its scheduled game against Homedale this week due to Central District Health keeping all Ada County School Districts in red.