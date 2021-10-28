NAMPA — With the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely ending his sophomore track and field season, Grady Mylander did the only thing he could think of doing: He ran, and then he ran some more.
With all the time on his hands, the Nampa Christian long-distance runner saw the break as an opportunity to close the gap with other runners he competed against. Nearly two years later, he’s among the best in the state.
"That’s kind of where I fell in love with the sport, during that time,” Mylander said. “That’s when I realized what my potential could be. With my coach’s help, I started seeing my results going up and up and up.”
The Nampa Christian senior will look to become the first Trojan since 1995 to win an individual boys cross country state title on Saturday when Mylander and the Trojans compete in the 2A state cross country meet at Eagle Island State Park. The Trojans are hopeful a strong finish by Mylander can help propel them into a top-4 team spot, something which has not been done since at least 1985, which is as far back as the historical archives on the Idaho High School Activities Association’s website go.
“Every little point counts,” said Nampa Christian coach Zach Dwello. “Salmon and North Fremont are all extremely good teams and all three of us are neck and neck. Every place counts.”
Mylander will enter the state meet with not just the best 2A time in the state of Idaho, but the best time in all of Idaho this season and one of the best in the last 15 years. His time of 14 minutes, 59 seconds at the Winston Tilzey Invitation at West Park made him just the second Idaho runner to record a 5-kilometer time under 15 minutes since 2006, according to Athletic.net. Only Borah graduate and current University of Washington runner Nathan Green, who ran a 15:54 last season, has a better time in that time period.
“Specifically in that race, I just remember the weather was really nice, so it felt good,” Mylander said. “Then the grass was nice and hard since they turned the irrigation off. That helps and then just the pavement made it really fast.”
It’s continued a trend for Mylander, which has seen him improve his personal best significantly in the 5K every year since his freshman year, when he ran a 17:50.3 at the district meet. But the biggest jump came following the COVID pause.
With the work he put in, his lowered his personal best by 71 seconds to 15:23.3 between his sophomore and junior seasons. He also won six races, including the district meet and finished third at the state meet.
“Grady is probably one of the most dedicated, hard working athletes that I’ve ever been around,” Dwello said. “The grit that he puts in every day is second to none. It’s really fun to see it’s all playing off. Plus, you have to have some natural ability, too. You can put in a lot of work, but he’s got some talent too.”
That carried over into the track and field season, where Mylander won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter state titles in May. The 800 meter was one that Mylander said he hadn’t even been planning on running, but Dwello thought it would be good to add that in to help the Trojans in the team scores.
He ended up scoring 32 points for the Trojans in his four events, which included a seventh-place finish in the 1,600-meter medley relay, helping Nampa Christian take home the fourth-place trophy.
“My first (cross county) race back during my junior year, I started feeling stronger,” said Mylander. “But when I started really thinking I could get my times down was during the track season. State was a big eye opener when I ran 4:19 (in the 1,600) and 9:20 (in the 3,200), that was huge.”
His improvement has been so much that Dweller says the 5K times he is running as a senior are now faster than the 3K times he was running during his sixth-grade year.
With that speed, Mylander has won seven of the eight races he’s entered this season. He finished second to Salmon sophomore Daniel Simmons at the Tiger/Grizz Invitational last month. Simmons, who ran a 15:16.3 earlier this month, figures to be Mylander’s biggest challenger for a state title. Only one other runner in the 2A classification has a time under 16 minutes this season.
But for Mylander, the goal for this weekend goes beyond personal glory. With three other Trojan seniors — Josh Lady, Gabe Griffin and Edward Levandovsky — all finishing in the top five at districts, and strong seasons from sophomore Donovan Wiles and freshmen Noah Howerzyl and Luke Mills, Mylander is hoping to not only celebrate a win this weekend, but to be able to share the glory with his team, as well.
“The goal for us is to definitely win it,” said Mylander. “We’ve got Josh, he’s been killing it this year and then Gabe’s returning. He didn’t run last year, but he’s turning into one of our best. Edward’s put in a lot of miles, Donovan’s doing great and we’ve got studs for freshmen, we feel very positive.”