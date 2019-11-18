Lexy Halladay used to joke around by telling everyone that the only way she’d ever get into BYU was through running.
But the Mountain View High School long-distance runner ended up being right.
One of the most heavily recruited athletes in Idaho history, finally made her long-awaited commitment Sunday night on the set of KTVB. The senior revealed she will be taking her cross country and track and field talents to BYU next fall.
“I really, really like the head coach (Diljeet) Taylor. She was one of the first to reach out to me,” Halladay said. “Even though she wasn’t my coach, she checked in on me and asked how my training was going, and that really stuck with me. I also really like her philosophy and the way she manages her team and I think all of that will just be a really good fit for me.”
Halladay, who broke three-time Olympian Mary Decker’s record for the fastest mile ever recorded by a freshman on June 2, 2017, really had her pick of any school, including the University of Oregon, a 14-time national champion in track and field. However, Halladay dwindled the long list of interested schools down to six before starting the recruitment process a year ago.
The six finalists included Boise State, University of New Mexico, University of San Francisco, Oklahoma State, Northern Arizona University and of course, BYU. Halladay made official trips to all of them over the last couple of months except to Boise State, which was unofficial.
“It was super fun being able to travel and to see all these new places that I’ve never been before,” Halladay said. “That’s one thing about all those schools, each one has amazing coaches. And that’s the main reason why I pursued those schools. I wish I could go to all of them.”
But Halladay could only pick one. And a trip down to Provo, Utah on the weekend of Oct. 11 stood out among all of the rest — and not just because the team took her ziplining.
“I really clicked with the girls team,” Halladay said. “They were all super welcoming. One of the things I really looked for was the team atmosphere, and they were all best friends. It was really cool to see that because when you leave home, you need that type of support from your teammates and coaches. I’m definitely going to have that at BYU.”
The three-time cross country and seven-time track champion will join one of the best programs in the country. The women’s cross country team has won four national titles and is ranked No. 3 in the latest United States Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches Association poll. The track and field team was ranked as high as 11th in the country last season.
“That’s another major reason why I decided to go there,” Halladay said. “I wanted that backbone and those girls to run with and to look up to and build those relationships and go to nationals with. So I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”
Halladay just concluded her cross country season at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships Saturday. She ended the year with four wins, including taking the 5A District III championship by 18 seconds. The 17-minute, 30.7-second time she ran at the Nike Portland XC on Sept. 28 was the second-best time in the state this season.
She will come into the track season as the reigning 5A state champion in the 800-,1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. The 4:43.74 time she put up in last year’s 1,600 final was the fastest by a girls high school runner in the nation at the time. It still ended up being the seventh-best time in the country that season.
Halladay has won two 1,600 state titles, one in the 800, a 4x400 relay crown and three straight championships in the 3,200.
EAGLE’S LAJOCIES SIGNS WITH LSU: Ashley LaJocies, a 4x400-meter relay state champion and a six-time state placer for Eagle, signed her letter of intent to attend LSU.
The senior long-distance runner is also a three-time state placer in cross country, including a third-place finish this season.