The ‘Lost Season’ is a series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MERIDIAN — She stands on the top of the podium at the State 5A track and field championships at Eagle High School.
The photographer asks the other placers to leave but her. He wants to get that perfect shot of her holding state medal No. 11. She then steps down and meets with a group of reporters. They all want to know the same thing — how does it feel to go out in style?
That was how it was supposed to be for Mountain View senior runner Lexy Halladay. But arguably the greatest high school girls runner in Idaho history didn’t get that swan song.
Not even close.
“It’s been extremely challenging for her,” mother Jenn Halladay said. “But she’s so strong, and seeing her mentally get through all that she’s had to go through, it just says a lot as to why she’s such the elite athlete that she is.
“I don’t think most athletes could go through what she has gone through and still be running. I think they would have given up.”
The abrupt end to her storied career might not have been as bad had Lexy not been denied a place in history five months ago.
Lexy was considered a lock to join only Pocatello’s Elijah Armstrong (2011-14) and become the first girl ever to win four consecutive cross country state titles at the Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello on Nov. 2. She was unbeaten with an average margin of victory against Idaho runners of 30.25 seconds. And she was the No. 14th-ranked girls runner in the country, according to DyeStat.com.
But the combination of a nagging pulled right quad, suffered right before the Bob Firman Invitational in September, and nerves spoiled what was to be her crowning achievement.
She finished 15th in 18 minutes, 43.8 seconds — her worst time in more than two years.
“I was a mess. I knew what was going on and I just didn’t know how to handle it at the moment,” Lexy said. “Ever since winning it freshman year, I kind of had the thought like, ‘Oh my gosh, I could be the first girl to win all four’. So then just to kind of screw it all up the last year, especially with having such a great start to that season, was the worst thing I’ve ever been through.
“I still get sick to my stomach just thinking about it. I don’t think I’ll ever get over it.”
Halladay ran the NXR Northwest Regional Championships at Eagle Island State Park two weeks later. She recorded her worst time at the event by almost four seconds at 18:35.40 to take 39th.
So she took a much-needed break. But while doing so made headlines again when she publicly made her long-awaited commitment for college on live television with KTVB. She announced her decision to attend BYU. The women’s cross country team has won four national titles and was the national runner-up this past season. The track and field team was ranked No. 9 in the country before the COVID-19 outbreak canceled the season.
But Halladay wanted to make news again on the track. And she appeared poised to do so this spring. She came in without an injury for the first time since her freshman season — the same year she went unbeaten in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs and broke three-time Olympian Mary Decker’s record for the fastest mile ever recorded by a freshman at 4:41.80 — at the Adidas Girls’ Dream Mile in Boston.
Halladay had planned to do the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400 relay to try and go 4 for 4 at state — one of the few things she hadn’t done yet.
However, just as she was set to make her season debut in a dual against Rocky Mountain on March 13, she came down with pneumonia. The season was suspended three days later before being canceled on April 17.
And just like that, her prolific high school career was over.
“It’s kind of hard to put into words the past four years,” Halladay said. “I remember my eighth grade year, I don’t remember who it was, but I was interviewed by someone and was just talking about the next four years. So it’s so weird to think that it’s over. It just went by so fast, and thinking about everything I did accomplish, I’m just super thankful for everything.”
Halladay leaves with seven state track championships, three cross country titles, owns all-classification state records in the 3,200 (10:30.80) and 1600 (4:43.74) — at one point the fastest time in the nation last year and she did so with a foot contusion — led the track team to a pair of team state championships (2017-18), the cross country team to a title (2016) and is the holder of the fastest cross country time ever put up by a girl in state history at 17.08.73 (2018).
“I thought there would have been more,” Mountain View coach Tracy Harris said while laughing. “But given what she’s been through, all the ups and downs, and not counting her senior track season, it’s absolutely incredible.
“Without question, she’s the greatest female distance runner to ever come out of the state of Idaho.”
Halladay standing on top of the podium at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the famed Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
She’s the first national champion in almost a decade and just the 16th in school history.
That dream and more can still happen for Halladay.
“I made a promise to her that she’s going to do greater things in college that will not take away the pain she’s experienced, but it will make it seem smaller,” said BYU Associate Director of Cross Country and Track and Field Diljeet Taylor. “In sports, the people who tend to succeed are the ones who get up every time. And that’s one thing I’m really confident in, is her ability to get back up and bounce back.”