Allie Bruce, Boise
• Finished second at 5A State meet with time of 17 minutes, 46.84 seconds, a season-best.
• Helped Boise win the 5A state team title.
• Finished second at 5A District III meet.
• Won individual titles at Jimmy Driscol Invitational and Boise City Cross Country Meet.
Samantha Smith, Boise
• Finished top-10 in all four races she competed in.
• Returned from India after competing for the United States in FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to earn a seventh-place finish at 5A state meet.
• Helped Boise win 5A state team title.
• Earned second-place finishes at Ultimook Race and Dani Bates Invitational.
Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View
• Won 5A District III championship.
• Finished sixth at 5A state meet with a season-best time of 18 minutes, 1.3 seconds.
• Won East Boise Cross Country Classic.
• Finished second at Jimmy Driscoll Invitational and third at Cardinal Classic.
