Allie Bruce, Boise
• Won 5A State title with a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds.
• Won five of six races during the high school season.
• Finished second at season-opening Jimmy Driscoll Invitational.
• Took eighth at Pacific Northwest Regional Showcase.
• Set personal record at Vallivue Scramble with time of 17:16.5.
Logan Smith, Boise
• Finished seventh at 5A State Championships with time of 18:26.8.
• Finished in top 10 in every race she competed in.
• Finished ninth at Pacific Northwest Regional Showcase, setting a personal best with a time of 17.52.2.
• Will play college soccer at Stanford next season.
Samantha Smith, Boise
• Finished second at 5A State Championships with a time of 17:52.3.
• Won Jimmy Driscoll Invitational to open high school season.
• Finished first or second in ever race.
• Won Steens Mountain Jan Yriarte Uphill before season started.
