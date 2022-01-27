Girls Cross Country Sports Stars

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Allie Bruce, Boise

• Won 5A State title with a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds.

• Won five of six races during the high school season.

• Finished second at season-opening Jimmy Driscoll Invitational.

• Took eighth at Pacific Northwest Regional Showcase.

• Set personal record at Vallivue Scramble with time of 17:16.5.

Logan Smith, Boise

• Finished seventh at 5A State Championships with time of 18:26.8.

• Finished in top 10 in every race she competed in.

• Finished ninth at Pacific Northwest Regional Showcase, setting a personal best with a time of 17.52.2.

• Will play college soccer at Stanford next season.

Samantha Smith, Boise

• Finished second at 5A State Championships with a time of 17:52.3.

• Won Jimmy Driscoll Invitational to open high school season.

• Finished first or second in ever race.

• Won Steens Mountain Jan Yriarte Uphill before season started.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments