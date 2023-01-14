Subscribe
Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain
• Won 5A state title with a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 38.8 seconds, which was also the best 5,000-meter time in Idaho this season.
• Helped Rocky Mountain win 5A state team title.
• Won Tiger/Grizz Invitational, Middleton Twilight, Bob Firman Invitational and Bugtown Invite.
Tyler Sainsbury, Rocky Mountain
• Finished second at the 5A state meet.
• Finished in the top three in six of seven races he competed in during high school season.
• Earned first-place finish at Inland Empire Championships with a personal-best time of 14 minutes, 48 seconds.
Ian Stockett, Victory Charter
• Won third straight 1A state title, winning the state meet with a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 19.5 seconds.
• Won 1A District III title.
• Earned wins at Caldwell Twilight Invitational, Nyssa Invite, Nampa All-City Meet and Winston Tilzey Invitational.
