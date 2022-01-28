Sorry, an error occurred.
Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian
• Won 2A State title with a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 15.8 seconds.
• Won 2A District III title.
• Took eight first-place finishes during high school season.
• Set personal record with a time of 14:59.0 at Winston Tilzey Invitational.
Ian Stockett, Victory Charter
• Won 1A State title with a time of 15:59.2.
• Won 1A District III title.
• Won five races during high school season.
• Set personal record at Winston Tilzey Invitational with time of 15:21.0.
Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain
• Finished second at 5A State Championships with time of 15.37.0.
• Won 5A District III title.
• Won East Boise Cross Country Classic.
• Took five second-place finishes during high school season.
• Placed 13th at NXR Northwest Regional Championships.
