Boys XC Sports Stars

Grady Mylander, Nampa Christian

• Won 2A State title with a 5-kilometer time of 15 minutes, 15.8 seconds.

• Won 2A District III title.

• Took eight first-place finishes during high school season.

• Set personal record with a time of 14:59.0 at Winston Tilzey Invitational.

Ian Stockett, Victory Charter

• Won 1A State title with a time of 15:59.2.

• Won 1A District III title.

• Won five races during high school season.

• Set personal record at Winston Tilzey Invitational with time of 15:21.0.

Trent Wigod, Rocky Mountain

• Finished second at 5A State Championships with time of 15.37.0.

• Won 5A District III title.

• Won East Boise Cross Country Classic.

• Took five second-place finishes during high school season.

• Placed 13th at NXR Northwest Regional Championships.

