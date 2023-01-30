Landon Heemeyer

Rocky Mountain’s Landon Heemeyer races down the final stretch of the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 24 at Eagle Island State Park.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

Rocky Mountain junior Landon Heemeyer was named the Gatorade Idaho Boys Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday.

Heemeyer is the first runner from Rocky Mountain to win the award. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award, to be announced in February.

