...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper Treasure Valley
(generally in and around Mountain Home) to the point where
stagnation will be limited. However, the majority of the zone
will experience stagnant air and was therefore included in this
advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Rocky Mountain’s Landon Heemeyer races down the final stretch of the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 24 at Eagle Island State Park.
Rocky Mountain junior Landon Heemeyer was named the Gatorade Idaho Boys Cross Country Player of the Year on Monday.
Heemeyer is the first runner from Rocky Mountain to win the award. The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. He is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year award, to be announced in February.
The 6-foot-2, Heemeyer raced to the 5A individual state championship with the fastest all-class time in Idaho, clocking 5-kilometer time of 14 minutes, 38.8 seconds in leading the Grizzlies to the team championship this past season. Heemeyer also broke the meet record at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational. His title run at the state meet was his season-best 5K time.
He has volunteered locally with the Church of Latter-day Saints and as part of multiple team projects benefiting the community.
“Landon Heemeyer excelled as both a team leader and individually, powering Rocky Mountain to victory at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational and then the fastest team-time in Idaho state history. He vaulted onto the national stage with a ninth-place finish at the Champs Sports Championships to earn Second Team All-America honors,” PrepCalTrack.com editor Rich Gonzalez said in a release.
Heemeyer has maintained a weighted 4.06 GPA in the classroom.