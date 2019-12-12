The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners right away, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Girls Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
LIZZIE DILDINE, EAGLE
- 4 wins.
- 3 other top-5 finishes.
- 5A State champion.
- 5A District III runner-up.
- Personal best time of 17:42.2 was the third-fastest in the state.
LEXY HALLADAY, MOUNTAIN VIEW
- 4 wins.
- 5A District III champion.
- 15th at 5A State meet.
- Personal best time of 17:30.7 was the second-fastest in the state.
- Signed to BYU.
ROSINA MACHU, BOISE
- 2 wins.
- 2 other top-5 finishes.
- 4th at 5A District III meet.
- 6th at 5A State meet.
- Personal best time of 17:59 was the sixth-fastest in the state.