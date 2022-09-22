Support Local Journalism


No high school boys cross country team in Idaho has a better 1-2 punch than Victory Charter, a tiny 1A school in south Nampa.

It goes to figure as to why to a certain degree — they're brothers. Senior Ian Stockett captured his first state championship last fall and brother Luke, a junior, took third. Victory Charter is heavily favored to capture a third consecutive title.

