EAGLE — On a day a Chamber of Commerce couldn't have designed any better, the Rocky Mountain boys cross country team sent a message to 5A teams statewide.
The Grizzlies established themselves as the heavy favorites to capture the state championship by capturing the highly competitive Bob Firman Invitational on Saturday morning at Eagle Island State Park.
Rocky Mountain finished with 117 points, 17 ahead of Skyridge of Lehi, Utah. Farmington, also of Utah, was a point back in third. The closest Idaho team was Boise, which took eighth with 269.
Leading the Grizzlies was junior Landon Heemeyer, who pulled away late to win by 14 seconds in a time of 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds on the challenging 5-kilometer course.
Heemeyer needed some assistance immediately following the race. It was evident he didn't hold anything back.
"With less competition as usual (in the field) I wanted to win for my team," Heemeyer, a junior, said.
With about 1,000 meters to go, Heemeyer pulled away.
"Those guys pushed me to the finish," Heemeyer said about the competition. "It's really cool to win because my coach (Jeff Howard) won here back in high school. He's so cool, I want to be like him."
Howard later corrected Heemeyer, saying his best finish at Bob Firman was third in 2008. But his team won state that year.
"Awesome performance," Howard said of Heemeyer. "He's been awesome to work with because we talk about excellence and effort, those two e's. He just brings that consistent effort regardless of the course. I have full trust in him to bring the best version of himself."
In the girls, four-time defending 5A champ Boise took third although it finished tied with Corner Canyon of Draper, Utah, in points at 113. But Corner Canyon was awarded second because its sixth-place runner finished ahead of Boise's sixth-best runner.
Timpanogos of Orem, Utah, won with 82 points.
Jane Hedengren of Timpview out of Provo, Utah, won in 17:25.8. Boise junior Samantha Smith was the highest area finisher at fourth (18:00.1).
The next highest area team finisher was Rocky Mountain, which took fifth with 169.
All of a sudden Boise must bounce back after what Brave coach Aaron Olswanger defined as a struggling day. And the Brave are losing their top runner, too. Smith flies out Sunday for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India and is likely done for the season in her fall sports — cross country and soccer.
"We had a couple of bright spots but we didn't run great as a team today and that happens," Olswanger said. "Better to get one of those out of the way now before it actually counts."
Olswanger said losing Smith means his team and Rocky Mountain are neck and neck.
"We have some things to clean up and some gaps to close," Olswanger said. "We're young but we're getting better every week. I'm happy for her (Smith), but we have to focus on the kids who are here."
Smith said soccer has been her primary focus this fall.
"It definitely wasn't one of my better (races)," Smith said. "I wasn't super well prepared since I'm getting ready to leave for an extensive period of time for my soccer trip. Throughout the fall 90% of my focus has been on soccer."
Smith is hopeful that Boise can still win state without her.
"I think we can. We have a lot of good underclassmen," Smith said. "The more they race the faster they'll get."
Hedengren, a sophomore, was a state runner-up last fall. She didn't plan to take control of the race early, but her impatience got the best of her.
"I was not planning on taking it from the gun, but I kept getting tripped up and I couldn't see the ground with the runners in front of me," Hedengren said. "So I just went around them. I blistered the first mile. I came around in a 5:24. It may not have been my best idea with the hip injury I'm dealing with right now. This is my first race back in two weeks."