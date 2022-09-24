Landon Heemeyer

Rocky Mountain's Landon Heemeyer races down the final stretch of the Bob Firman Invitational at Eagle Island Park in Eagle on Saturday. He won in a time of 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds.

 Jake King / For The Idaho Press

EAGLE — On a day a Chamber of Commerce couldn't have designed any better, the Rocky Mountain boys cross country team sent a message to 5A teams statewide.

The Grizzlies established themselves as the heavy favorites to capture the state championship by capturing the highly competitive Bob Firman Invitational on Saturday morning at Eagle Island State Park.

