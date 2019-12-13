The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners ahead of time, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Boys Cross Country Athlete of the Year.
NATHAN GREEN, BORAH
- 4 wins.
- 5A District III champion for second straight year.
- 5A State champion for the second year in a row.
- Personal record time of 15:00.3 was the fastest in the state.
- Runner-up at NXR Northwest Regional Championships.
- Earned All-American honors with an 11th place finish at the NXN Nike Cross Nationals.
RUSSELL RICHARDSON, KUNA
- 4 wins.
- 3 other top-5 finishes.
- 4A District III champion.
- 4A State runner-up.
- Personal record time of 15:25.9 was the third-fastest in the state.
CALEB HAMBLIN, LIBERTY CHARTER
- 6 wins.
- 2 other top-5 finishes.
- 1A District III champion for third consecutive year.
- 1A State champion for second straight year.
- Personal record time of 15:08.8 was the second-fastest in the state.