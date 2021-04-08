Sammy Smith made an impressive impact as a freshman on the Boise High girls cross country team last fall.
Smith captured the 5A state championship and in so doing led the Brave to a dominating state title.
On Thursday, Smith was named the Gatorade Idaho Girls Cross Country athlete of the year. She is the second Boise runner to be selected for the honor.
The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Smith as Idaho’s best high school girls cross country player. She's now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced in April.
Smith won the state meet in a time of 17 minutes, 45.34 seconds. She won by 32.49 seconds ahead of the runner-up. She finished the year ranked No. 25 in the country by MileSplit.com.
She is also a national champion Nordic and mogul skier, and she is also a member of the U.S. Soccer Under-16 Women’s National Team player pool.
Along with her siblings, Smith founded and serves as a board member of the non-profit GO BIG INC., which provides resources and opportunities for underprivileged youth. She has volunteered locally at homeless shelters and food banks and as a peer math tutor.
“Sammy Smith was dominant in her freshman campaign,” said Jeff Howard, Rocky Mountain head coach. “She is a relentless competitor. It is evident that she loves to compete and see how far she can push the limits with her legs.”