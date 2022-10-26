Allie Bruce

Alli Bruce of Boise captured the State 5A cross country championship at Eagle Island State Park on Oct. 29, 2021.

 Photo by Jim Max / For the Idaho Press

This we know about the State 5A girls cross country championship race: Either Boise is going to win for a fifth straight year or Rocky Mountain is going to end the streak.

In either case the race to the tape should be nothing short of entertaining Saturday at Lewis Clark State College's course in Lewiston.

