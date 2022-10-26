This we know about the State 5A girls cross country championship race: Either Boise is going to win for a fifth straight year or Rocky Mountain is going to end the streak.
In either case the race to the tape should be nothing short of entertaining Saturday at Lewis Clark State College's course in Lewiston.
Making the final outcome even more intriguing is the possible return of Samantha Smith, who won the state title as a freshman for Boise and finished runner-up behind teammate Allie Bruce last year.
Smith returned from being gone a month at the FIFA U-17 World Cup soccer tournament in India. Her last race was the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 24.
Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said Smith had 40 hours of travel. She arrived back in Boise on Wednesday night.
Rocky Mountain coach Jeff Howard said that if Smith is at the start line Saturday, it will be a highly competitive race.
"I think it's going to be really tight," Howard said. "It could come down between five points if both teams run well."
Said Olswanger: "I know where we can be. I have quit making predictions. We have to get the kids mentally prepared."
The strength of Rocky Mountain is its pack. There's usually no more than 30 seconds separating the first runner from the fifth, Howard said.
None of Howard's runners will be in the mix for an individual title.
Bruce, Smith, Mountain View's Rilyn Stevens and Post Falls' Annastasia Peters figure to be in the chase for the individual title. Stevens, who took sixth at state last year, won the District III title last week. Peters took third at state a year ago.
4A
No area boys or girls team figures to challenge for a state title.
But a couple of individuals will challenge for gold.
Samual Fish of Vallivue and Austin Clough of Bishop Kelly are ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Clough was ninth at state last year and Fish was 12th.
3A
Weiser senior Kylee Quinton is ranked second in the state. She finished sixth at state last year.
She led the Wolverines to fourth. They may be in the hunt for a title.
2A
Cameron Moore of Ambrose is the defending girls state champ. She is ranked third going into state.
1A
The Victory Charter boys returned all of its runners from a dominating state title run last year, and they're heavily favored to repeat.
They're led by brothers Ian and Luke Stockett. They're ranked 1-2 in the state.
Ian, a senior, is seeking to repeat as state champ. Luke, a junior, took third last year.
Sophomore Anna Dixon of Greenleaf Friends took second at state last year. She's ranked third this season.
RACE TIMES
Ten state titles will be decided in four and a half hours Saturday.
Here's the order of the title races: 4A girls, 10 a.m.; 5A girls, 10:30; 2A girls, 11; 4A boys, 11:30; 5A boys, noon; 2A boys, 12:30 p.m.; 3A girls, 1; 1A girls, 1:30; 3A boys, 2; 1A boys, 2:30.
The top four teams earn trophies and the top 20 individuals earn medals.