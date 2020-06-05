The ‘Lost Season’ is a series by the Idaho Press spotlighting senior spring athletes whose seasons were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOISE — Most high schools kids are lucky to win one state medal.
Rebecca Bodine ended her prep career with 16. The Bishop Kelly High School senior was a part of one of the most prolific eras in girls running in school history that included four state championships.
“That’s crazy,” said former teammate Tatum Seastrand who is now on the Boise State women’s soccer team. “She deserves all of them. She’s an important person and I don’t think the team would be the same without her. I think they’d be missing something without her.”
It’s even crazier considering the only running Bodine did up until six years ago, was on her family’s nine-acre field — 1,400 miles away in Warrensburg, Missouri.
She routinely raced her two older brothers James and Brian to the neighbors’ houses, which were spaced about a mile apart each.
So when Bodine moved to Boise in the sixth grade, that energy had to go somewhere. The Treasure Valley Catholic Middle School cross country and track teams ended up being it.
Her first win came in the seventh grade during the 1.6 mile run at Legacy Park in Mountain Home on Sept. 11, 2014.
“My mom took a video of it and she was screaming the whole time,” Bodine said while laughing. “It was really funny. It was definitely something very special to me. I wanted to keep this moment for a long time. It made me keep wanting to run for sure.”
She did just that. And six more combined wins between cross country and track in middle school followed. Bodine didn’t slow down any upon enrolling at Bishop Kelly either.
Bodine needed just three races her freshman year to become the best runner on the cross country team. She was Bishop Kelly’s top finisher for the final five races of the season. This included taking 18th at state to lead the Knights to a third-place finish for the first of her two medals. The track season saw her post two wins and 10 top-5 finishes, including fifth at state in the 3,200-meter run.
“Running wasn’t really serious at the moment,” Bodine said. “But once that happened, it was just kind of a turning point.”
A “turning point” that really came last year.
She was the cross country team’s best finisher in the first six races and placed inside the top-10 in eight out of the nine races. This featured state where Bodine took fourth for the highest finish for a Bishop Kelly girl runner in seven years. She also led the Knights to their first team title since 2011 and the 10th overall in the 4A classification — the most in state history.
On the track, Bodine posted nine top-5 finishes and two wins, including a memorable one in the 1,600 at the 4A District III meet.
The 1,600 had always eluded her. Nampa’s Cassandra Vasquez and Ridgevue’s Alexia Corona, who had combined for eight wins in the event, were also in the field.
Bodine won by six seconds.
She then placed at state in the 1,600 (fourth) and 3,200 (fifth). It helped Bishop Kelly win a record-breaking fifth straight state title.
And Bodine did all of it while battling a nagging right hip injury.
“Last year was pretty crazy. A lot of things happened that I really wasn’t expecting,” Bodine said. “But everything just kind of lined up for those perfect moments, and when those moments came, everything worked out. It was definitely really cool.”
The momentum carried over last fall where Bodine was the cross country team’s best finisher for seven races in a row, one of those being the Bob Firman Invitational on Sept. 21, 2019. Considered Idaho’s and the Northwest’s most prestigious race, Bodine took fourth in the varsity race. A few weeks later at the Boise City Meet, she put up a personal record time of 18 minutes, 40.61 seconds — the fifth-fastest in the 4A classification that season.
Bodine ended the year with eight top-10 finishes, including earning her fourth consecutive individual state cross country medal with an 11th-place outing. Bishop Kelly also took second at state to push her hardware count to 16.
It all got the attention of several Division I programs like the University of Utah, Gonzaga and Santa Clara. Bodine opted for a more tropical destination, though. She signed with the University of Hawaii in March.
“Well I love warm weather and I don’t think it gets any warmer than there,” Bodine said. “When I visited the team in January, I just fell in love. The coach is so nice and all the people on the team are super nice also. So it’s just a good fit I think.”
But before joining them, Bodine was hoping to help the Knights win a sixth state title in a row and 10th overall, which would have broken their own records at the 4A level. She was also looking to add to her own personal collection of medals of course.
Bodine never got the chance, though.
However, three track team state titles, one cross country team championship, three cross country team placings, four individual cross country medals and five in track, still goes down as one of the most impressive resumes for any Bishop Kelly runner, boy or girl, in recent memory.
“It’s kind of surreal. I never would have expected it to happen,” Bodine said. “I’m definitely going to remember and cherish it forever because it’s not something that anyone can say they did.”