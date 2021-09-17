For a second straight year, the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational cross country meet at Eagle Island State Park has been canceled because of the pandemic crisis.
Teams and athletes from Oregon, California and Utah were expected to join hundreds of athletes from Idaho at the annual meet Sept. 25. Boise High's three-time defending 5A state champion girls were looking forward to being challenged.
The Idaho state Park and Recreation Department will allow gatherings of 250 people or fewer, thus prompting the cancellation, Boise girls coach Aaron Olswanger said.
The state meets are scheduled to be held at Eagle Island on Oct. 30. For a second straight year the state meets could be moved to another site, Idaho High School Activities Association executive director Ty Jones confirmed.
State was moved from Eagle Island to Pocatell last year. If an alternate site is determined, state will be held in the Treasure Valley, Jones said.
“We don't want people to have to change their travel plans and hotels,” Jones said. “Anybody that looks at what is going on can come to the same conclusion that it's a real strong possibility that we'll have to look elsewhere if things don't improve.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Jones said alternate sites for all fall sports state tournaments will be talked about at the IHSAA meetings next week. The state soccer tournaments are scheduled in the Treasure Valley.
“At the start of the fall we were real hopeful we wouldn't have to go down this road again, but things changed from fair to bad quickly,” Jones said.