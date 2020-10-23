The Boise girls cross country team dominated the 5A District III championship meet Friday at Ridgevue High School.
The Brave posted 24 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Eagle (92). Mountain View (94) took third.
Defending state champ Lizzie Dildine of Eagle won in a time of 17 minutes, 59.41 seconds. Just behind in second was Boise freshman Allie Bruce (18:04.28). Teammate Rosina Machu (18:26.56) took third.
Boise placed six runners in the top five, five in the top eight. A team's score is determined by its best five runners.
In the boys, two-time defending state champ Nathan Green of Borah cruised to victory. Green finished in 15:41.90, ahead of Hayden Bostrom of Timberline (15:56.32).
Marcus Heemeyer (15:59.04) placed third and lead Rocky Mountain to the district title. The Grizzlies finished with 35 points. Timberline was second with 75.
Rocky Mountain placed four runners in the top seven.
The state meet is Friday at Portneuf Wellness Center in Pocatello.