And then there were none.
The last semblance of sports in the Treasure Valley was halted Monday because of the growing concern of the coronavirus. The Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all high school spring sports until at least April 5, according to a news release.
The suspension applies to all games, practices and meetings.
"It hurts to know that I won't get to play games and practice with my best friends," Vallivue senior softball player Chelsie Engle said. "I've been looking forward to playing my senior year since I was a freshman and for them to cancel or postpone brings tears to my eyes. I do understand the concern for everybody's health and I still support whatever decision is made. I really hope that my last high school softball game wasn't this past Friday."
The sports affected by the decision include baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track. Lacrosse, which also goes on during the spring, is not currently sanctioned by the IHSAA. But the Idaho High School Lacrosse League announced Sunday it will go on a hiatus until further notice.
The IHSAA also announced Monday that it will try to combine the state debate championships, which were supposed to occur last weekend at Boise High, with the state speech championships on April 17-18 at Coeur d’Alene High.
It canceled the state cheer and dance championships, which were supposed to take place over the next two weekends at the Ford Idaho Center, as well.
"It was quite honestly, a gut punch," IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones said. "Everybody that we work with in our business got into education and education-based activities because they wanted to work with kids and help kids out. And through no fault of their own, the kids are having opportunities suspended or taken away from them. It's never easy to tell a kid 'no'. But at the end of the day, we thought this was the safest and most prudent thing to do."
The decision capped a chaotic 24 hours.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Caldwell Athletic Director Jon Hallock informed the Idaho Press that the 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences had each agreed to halt play until at least March 30.
This came off the heels of Gov. Brad Little's 1:15 p.m. conference call, in which he declined to call for statewide school closures, leaving the decision to the individual school districts.
West Ada Activities Director Jason Warr had told the Idaho Press that the district was going to proceed as usual.
But the 5A and 4A SIC's joint decision set off a chain of events.
Within the hour, Boise, Kuna, Nampa and West Ada school districts all publicly announced they were following suit.
"West Ada was made aware of the decision to cancel athletic events by the SIC after we had announced our decision to play our outdoor sports this week," Warr stated to media members Sunday evening.
However, the 3A Snake River Valley and 2A Western Idaho Conferences stood pat. The SRV is the closest league in proximity to Oregon, which has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has shut down all of its schools. Fruitland, a member of the conference, directly borders Ontario, Oregon.
The 2A WIC was able to continue because members like Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian, which lie in the West Ada and Nampa School District boundaries, respectively, are private entities that can make their own decisions.
"We honestly don't fault a single one of them," Jones said. "We actually applaud them because they were doing what they felt was best for their district.
"What people forget is each individual district has different dynamics that they must deal with either from the communities that they serve or the type of population that they have or where they're located. It's not always an apples-to-apples comparison."
But the IHSAA, which told the Idaho Press last week that it has in the past left the cancellation or postponement of regular season games up to the schools, leveled the playing field entirely with its executive decision.
"We've always been an office that believes pretty strongly in local control," Jones said. "But we felt that if we didn't do something now, that potentially we wouldn't be able to have tournaments later. But we also looked at it as a competitive equity piece. It didn't seem fair in our minds to not try and keep everybody as close to being on the same page as possible."
Jones added that the board will meet again as soon as next week to determine if the April 5 date will need to be extended further.
Spring state tournaments get underway the week of May 11-16. The IHSAA sponsors all of them except for baseball. Jones said those dates would not be pushed back.
Idaho currently has five confirmed cases of COVID-19. The coronavirus has more than 182,000 cases and has caused 7,157 deaths worldwide as of Monday evening.