The landscape of sports in the Treasure Valley is down to the little guys — for now.
The 5A and 4A Southern Idaho Conferences both agreed to suspend their spring seasons for two weeks Sunday evening due to concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. Their joint decision leaves the 3A Snake River Valley and 2A Western Idaho Conferences as the only active leagues in town.
The sports affected by their choice include baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track. Lacrosse, which isn’t currently sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association, will also go on a hiatus until further notice, the Idaho High School Lacrosse League announced Sunday.
"I know that’s disappointing to many of you that are involved and active in spring sports," Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in a Facebook video Sunday night. "But again, the biggest reason is to halt the spread."
But no course of action looked like it was going to immediately come. Superintendents representing Boise, Caldwell, Kuna, Nampa, West Ada and other Treasure Valley School Districts participated in a conference call with Governor Brad Little at 1:15 p.m. During so, he declined to call for statewide school closures, leaving the decision to the individual school districts.
And all of them appeared like they were going to ride it out for at least a couple of days.
West Ada Activities Director Jason Warr even told the Idaho Press that the district was going to proceed as usual.
But at almost 4 p.m. Caldwell Athletic Director Jon Hallock informed the Idaho Press that the 5A and 4A SIC had each agreed to halt play until at least March 30.
"It hurts to know that I won't get to play games and practice with my best friends," Vallivue senior softball player Chelsie Engle said. "I've been looking forward to playing my senior year since I was a freshman and for them to cancel or postpone brings tears to my eyes. I do understand the concern for everybody's health and I still support whatever decision is made. I really hope that my last high school softball game wasn't this past Friday."
It set off a chain of events. Within the hour, Boise, Kuna, Nampa and West Ada School Districts all publicly announced they were following suit.
"West Ada was made aware of the decision to cancel athletic events by the SIC after we had announced our decision to play our outdoor sports this week," Warr stated to media members.
However, the 3A SRV and 2A WIC stood pat. The SRV is the closest league in proximity to Oregon, which has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has shut all of its schools down. Fruitland, a member of the conference, directly borders Ontario, Oregon.
The 2A WIC is still fully intact because members like Cole Valley Christian and Nampa Christian, which lie in the West Ada and Nampa School District boundaries, respectively, are private entities that can make their own decisions.
Cole Valley Christian Athletic Director Connor Jackson wrote the Idaho Press to state that the WIC will carry on with its games through Tuesday and then evaluate.
Idaho has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and worldwide there are now almost 170,000.