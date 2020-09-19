The Columbia football team made big strides in a week.
Behind sophomore quarterback Matt Davis, the Wildcats (1-1, 1-1) shut out Caldwell 41-0 in a 4A Southern Idaho Conference game Friday.
It was Caldwell’s season opener. Columbia lost to Nampa 35-7 a week ago.
Davis rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns and completed 12 of 18 passes for 99 yards.
Running back Adrian Martinez added 125 yardson 18 carries.
Columbia’s defense limited Caldwell to 101 yards rushing and 63 yards passing.
“I was very happy with the improvements we made this week,” Columbia coach Greg Asbury said. “All phases of the game played well.”
FILER 28, WEISER 27: The Wildcats held off the Wolverines (1-2) in a nonleague game.
NAMPA CHRISTIAN 71, MARSING 32: The Trojans (2-2) ran away from the Huskies (2-2) in a 2A Western Idaho Conference opener.
WILDER 14, COUNCIL 8: The Wildcats (2-2) used a strong defensive effort to stop the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 13, MERIDIAN 0: The Grizzlies cruised to the victory over the Warriors in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match Saturday.
Kelsey Oyler, Violet Rademacher, Mylee Carver and Kaitlyn Slocum each scored two goals, and Oyler, Rademacher and Ainsley Terada each had two assists.
VOLLEYBALL
BOISE 3, CAPITAL 0: The Brave swept the Eagles 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 in a 5A Southern Idaho Conference match Saturday.