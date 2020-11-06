The Timberline football team finally scored with 1:26 left in the game Friday.
It was what No. 1-ranked Coeur d'Alene did from the opening kick off that was too much for the visiting Wolves to overcome in the 5A state quarterfinal.
The Vikings scored early and often, pulling away for a 56-7 win.
Coeur d'Alene (8-0) got out to a 42-0 lead by halftime.
Vikings quarterback Jack Prka completed 10 of 14 passes in the first half for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Trent Elstad and Gunner Giulio combined for 155 yards, also in the first half.
Timberline running back Taylor Marcum played two series and then was seen on the sideline with an arm wrapped. Two Wolves quarterbacks combined to complete just 1 of 10 passes in the first half for 19 yards.
The Wolves end the season at 3-4.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 21, CAPITAL 14: The Mavericks (5-3) scored the winning touchdown early in the fourth quarter to hold off the Eagles (4-2) in a 5A semifinal at East Junior High.
The teams played to a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Gabe Bacon accounted for Capital's two touchdowns. He recovered a fumble in the end zone for the first and then he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Avery Downey with six seconds left in the first quarter that put the Eagles ahead 14-7.
RIGBY 35, EAGLE 27: The visiting Mustangs pulled within the final margin with 3:23 to go, but the defending state champs proved to be too much in the 5A state quarterfinal.
Jaxon Buck caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ben Ford for Eagle's final score. But that's as close as the Mustangs would get to the second-ranked Trojans (9-0).
Eagle opened the scoring when Jackson Stampfli scored on a 76-yard run.
But Rigby scored the next three touchdowns to build a 21-7 lead.
Stampfli rushed for 112 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Ford rushed for 150 yards on 14 attempts. He completed 7 of 25 passes for 108 yards.
DECLO 50, MELBA 14: The Mustangs' magical season came to an abrupt end on the road in the 2A quarterfinals.
Tied early, Declo pulled away and pulled away quickly, shooting out to a 28-12 lead by halftime.
The Mustangs end the at 6-2.
LIGHTHOUSE CHRISTIAN 41, NOTUS 6: The Lions pulled away from the Pirates in a 1A Division I quarterfinal.
Notus ends the season at 7-1.