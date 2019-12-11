The Idaho Press is changing things up for its sixth annual Sports Stars Treasure Valley Athletic Awards presented by St. Luke's Sports Medicine.
This year, instead of announcing our winners right away, we're naming three finalists for every category. The winners will be revealed at our ceremony in June.
So without any further ado, here are the nominees for our 2019-20 Boys Swimming Athlete of the Year.
NATHAN MOORE, MIDDLETON
- 4A District III champion in 100-yard breaststroke.
- 4A State champion in 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
- State records in 100 breaststroke (58.72) and 200 individual medley (1:56.28).
- Won every race this season except one.
GABE MACHADO, BISHOP KELLY
- 4A District III champion in 500-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
- 4A State champion in 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
- State records in 200 medley relay (1:43.10), 100 backstroke (51.65) and 400 freestyle relay (3:19.85).
- Undefeated in dual meets.
NATHAN QUARTERMAN, BOISE
- 5A District III champion in 200-yard freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
- 5A State champion in 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.
- State records in 200 freestyle (1:41.69), 100 backstroke (49.05), 200 medley relay (1:38.48) and 400 freestyle relay (3:17.62).
- Won 19 of 20 dual meets.