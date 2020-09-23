When Borah High's decorated long distance runner Nathan Green juggled collegiate choices, he had attractive options.
There was former four time NCAA Division I champion Oklahoma State and Northern Arizona, the 2019 national runner-up.
Green's final choice will keep him relatively close to home and give him a chance to be part of something bigger than himself. He's headed to the University of Washington.
“My decision to go to Washington was pretty much based not on the campus or reputation, but the coaching staff and how welcoming they were and their honest plan to create a national championship team and create me into a national champion,” said Green, who made an oral commitment in late August.
Green's commitment to Washington will involve participation in both cross country and track.
“I want to help build a team that can win a national championship in cross country and track,” Green said.
He is chasing a third straight 5A championship this fall. He became the first male to repeat as state champion in 5A last year since 2010-11.
The pandemic forced cancellation of sports in the spring and cost Green the chance to chase a third straight title in the 1,600 meters and defend a title in the 3,200.
He's earned three state Gatorade awards in cross country and track. Space doesn't allow a complete listing of all his feats.
Green is excited there is a cross country season – even if the regular season has been cut back because of COVID-19. The annual Bob Firman Invitational, which Borah hosts, would have been held Saturday at Eagle Island State Park but was canceled.
It was at the Bob Firman meet last year when Green collapsed and couldn't finish the race. He later learned that he had a heart murmur.
“My health is pretty good. It seems that I outgrew (the murmur),” Green said. “I'm in as good a shape right now considering all the smoke and COVID conditions.”
So he was looking forward to a bit of redemption at Bob Firman.
“It really sucks,” Green said. “I was really looking forward to hopefully winning and going against some of the best runners from the Northwest and across the country,” Green said. “It would have been really cool to finish as the champion of Borah's meet.”
Borah cross country and assistant track coach Tim Severa says Green can be an Olympic-caliber athlete and one of the best runners to come through Idaho.
“He's been training real hard,” Severa said. “He's older and stronger over last year.”
Green finished in 15 minutes, 13.97 seconds at state last year, winning by nearly 22 seconds. The next highest returning finisher is Hayden Bostrom (15:37.42) of team state champ Timberline.
Bostrom stayed with Green in the lead pack through the first two miles, and Bostrom had the lead at one point. But Green pulled away in the final mile.
Green and Bostrom won't face off until district.
It's early but Green has the best time in the state (15:49.5) by 12 seconds. It's well short of his personal best last year (15:00.03). But there's a month left in the season for his times to improve.
He will run in his second race on Friday when Borah meets Boise in a dual at Ann Morrison Park. The girls race is at 5, followed by the boys at 5:45.
Green knows people will look at his winning margin at state a year ago and say that he's heavily favored, but he's not taking anything for granted.
“You can never doubt the competition,” Green said. “Hayden is as good as anybody. I feel he can push me to be a better athlete and I hope I can push him to be a better athlete.”
One chief reason that Green chose Washington is its cross country and track coach, Andy Powell, reminds him of Severa.
“Imagine Tim 2.0,” Green said. “Washington wants me because I'm fast, but they're more interested in who I am and how I fit on their team. At other schools you can feel like a number more than an individual. At other schools you're there four or five years and it's well 'I hope you have a good life.' When I'm done running (at Washington) they want to be my friend.”