Aaron Olswanger isn't predicting a third straight State 5A cross country championship for his Boise High girls team this fall.
His statement about how good his team can be, though, is revealing enough.
"This team is potentially the best team in the country," Olswanger said.
Boise was ranked No. 13 in MileSplit's preseason national rankings. Two years ago, Boise placed 10th at the NXN nationals meet held after the high school season.
The pandemic forced cancellation of NXN this year. So whether Boise could make a run at a national title is fun speculation. But there's plenty to chase in the high school season.
Boise returns five runners from a team that ran away from the field at state last year. They are senior Rosina Machu (sixth at state), juniors Mikella Tobin (seventh), Jamie Hamlin (ninth) and Annika Zuschlag (16th) and sophomore Lydia Nance (20th). Each earned medals. Any runner finishing in the top 20 medals.
Here's what will likely make the Brave untouchable this year. Their top two runners at this point are a pair of freshmen — Sammy Smith and Allie Bruce.
"They're incredible runners," Machu said. "We have great depth and adding those two just give us more depth."
In Boise's first dual Sept. 12 against Timberline, Smith finished first in a time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds. She was followed by Bruce (17:21), Machu (17:58), Hamlin (18:12), senior Andrea Cernuda (18:13), junior Logan Smith (18:21) and Nance (18:43) before Timberline's first runner finished eighth.
In a dual meet, a team's score is made up of its top five finishers.
"Our 12th girl beat Timberline's fifth girl," Olswanger said.
All that to say that Olswanger doesn't have to predict the obvious — that the Brave will be heavily favored to threepeat at state.
"This is the deepest we've ever been," said Olswanger, who is in his fifth season at Boise.
Olswanger believes the seven girls who earn a spot to represent Boise at state could all finish in the top 20.
"That would be a nice goal for the girls," he said.
Machu has been right in the middle of Boise's dominance the past two years. She's finished fifth, sixth and third at state. She hopes to challenge for an individual title this fall. But the team goals are more important than personal achievement.
"This team could be potentially better," said Machu, who is being recruited by Gonzaga, Idaho, San Francisco and College of Idaho.
Senior Lizzie Dildine of Eagle captured the individual state title last year. She's favored to repeat, but Boise's Smith, Bruce and Machu hope to challenge along with Samantha Wood of Post Falls and Aubrey Thueson of Centennial. They finished fourth and fifth, respectively, last year.
The Brave finished with 44 points at state a year ago. They were followed by Timberline (72), Eagle (90) and Post Falls (91). The top four teams earn trophies.
The state meet is Oct. 31 at Eagle Island State Park.
• Most Treasure Valley teams will compete in duals or triangular meets because of COVID-19 concerns, Olswanger said. The prestigious Bob Firman Invitational, the state's biggest meet and one of the best in the Northwest, had to be canceled because meet organizers weren't comfortable having hundreds of athletes involved along with fans in attendance.
4A: Idaho Falls captured the state title last year, but has moved up to 5A.
Bishop Kelly took second and Kuna was a spot out of a trophy at fifth.
Junior Alexia Corona of Ridgevue took fourth last year and is the top returning area medalist. Cassandra Vasquez of Nampa, a senior, took eighth.
3A: Sugar-Salem ran away with a state title last year and is favored again this year.
Fruitland was the highest area finisher at eighth. Junior Emma Hillam led Fruitland, finishing third. She figures to be in the chase for a state title.
2A: Traditional power Soda Springs is the defending champion. Melba took fourth.
Sophomore Lily Neff of Nampa Christian is the top area returner. She was sixth. Cameron Moore of Ambrose took fourth in 1A last year. Ambrose moved up to 2A this year.
Ambrose was a state runner-up last year.
1A: Oakley captured the state title. Victory Charter took third.
BOYS
5A: It couldn't have gotten any tighter in the battle for the state title last year when Timberline and Meridian finished with 84 points each.
But Timberline was declared the winner because its sixth runner placed ahead of Meridian's sixth, which is the tiebreaking criteria.
Timberline's win snapped Rocky Mountain's three-year title stretch. Eagle took third.
It will be a mad scramble for the team trophies this year. Timberline, Meridian, Eagle along with Rocky Mountain, Mountain View and 5A newcomers Idaho Falls (4A state champ last year) and Kuna will challenge for state trophies.
Borah senior Nathan Green is seeking a third straight title. Timberline senior Hayden Bostrom returns after placing third. Meridian senior Tyler Demasters took seventh.
4A: Second a year ago, Preston is the likely favorite with Idaho Falls and Kuna now in 5A.
Bishop Kelly junior Tyler Mesaros took seventh last year and is the top area returner.
3A: Sugar-Salem is back to defend its state title. Parma finished 13 points out of a trophy in sixth.
2A: Junior Grady Mylander of Nampa Christian is the top returning area placer. He took 10th.
Cole Valley finished fifth, five points out of a trophy.
1A: Liberty Charter is the reigning state champ. Victory Charter took third.
Sophomore Ian Stockett of Victory Charter is the top returning state placer. He placed sixth.