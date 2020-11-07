In a year that continues to change and challenge, the state swimming championships weren't decided in a pool Friday.
No, the Idaho High School Activities Association staged a virtual state meet, using the times from state-qualifying district meets to crown state champions.
Here are the highlights of each meet:
5A
The Boise boys captured the state title, finishing with 276 points. Timberline was runner-up with 183.
Leading the way for the Brave was senior Nathan Quarterman. He captured titles in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 42.18 seconds and the 100 freestyle (45.93).
Boise won the 400 freestyle relay (3:18.03) and the 200 medley relay (1:38.65).
In the girls, Boise easily captured the state title with 241 points. Timberline was second with 151.
Leading Boise was sophomore Kayla Wieckowski, who won a title in the 200 freestyle (1:55.58) and the 500 freestyle (5:09.44).
Boise won the 400 freestyle relay (3:44.77).
4A
Bishop Kelly's boys and girls captured state titles.
The Bishop Kelly boys posted 218 points ahead of runner-up Sandpoint (168).
The Bishop Kelly girls posted 238.5 points. Sandpoint took second (186.5).
Gabe Machado led Bishop Kelly, winning the 500 freestyle (4:32.74) and the 100 backstroke (49.35). Teammate Jacob Troescher won the 100 freestyle (48.54).
Bisho Kelly won the 200 medley relay (1:39.41) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:16.52).
In the girls, freshman Ellee Frost of Bishop Kelly won the 500 freestyle (5:22.26) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.96) and Emma Conger won the 200 individual medley (2:18.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.34).
Bishop Kelly also won the 400 freestyle relay (4:00.97) and the 200 medley relay (1:58.71).